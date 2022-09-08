Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
In Pasadena, A Royalist Mourns the Passing of Queen Elizabeth
Early Thursday morning as news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II reached around the world, Edmund Fry, longtime owner with his wife Mary of Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena, began to notice delivery truck drivers and motorists passing his shop were honking and waving in support as they drove by.
pasadenanow.com
New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back
Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
pasadenanow.com
Popular Tequila Tasting Event Returns to El Portal Restaurant
Let the better times pour! A sorely missed and popular event has returned to Pasadena’s El Portal restaurant. The restaurant’s now 22nd annual “Tequila Tasting” — which took a three-year siesta during the pandemic — sprang to life again on Thursday as more than a hundred thronged El Portal’s patio to sample tequila blends crafted by more than 30 makers, distributors and producers of the cactus-based beverage.
pasadenanow.com
EF Academy Opens 16-Acre Campus, Brings Unique Global Mission & Vision to Pasadena
After nearly five years of development and construction, EF Education First (EF), the world’s largest international education organization, is cutting the ribbon on EF International Academy in Pasadena. This unique private school will bring together more than 1,000 students from 75+ countries alongside hundreds of local high school students, creating a diverse global community with an academically rigorous high school degree program.
pasadenanow.com
Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena “A Day of Acts of Kindness…”
This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
iheart.com
Shein Latin X Pop Up Block Party in City of El Monte
Join the fun on Saturday, September 17 from 10am-5pm, as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with SHEIN and the City of El Monte with a block party and the unveiling of 5 murals from local LatinX artists. There’ll be food trucks, a SHEIN sample pop-up sale, local vendors and of...
pasadenanow.com
With Grand Opening Called Off for Saturday, Pasadenans Anxious to Enjoy New Playhouse Village Park
The City announced that the grand opening of Playhouse Village Park in Pasadena has been postponed from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Sept. 17 due to the inclement weather this weekend. Pasadenans will have to wait a week to enjoy a much-anticipated park, over a decade in the making. The new...
pasadenanow.com
We Get Letters: Who Would Have Thought “Red Lines” Could Do So Much Damage?
I’ve lived in Pasadena for many years and have often wondered why disparity in some Pasadena residential neighborhoods never seems to change. Today, I am shining the light on the injustice called “redlining” not to bring a cloud to our great City but to expose it’s much more sinister “ripple effect.” History confirms that the deliberate and racist actions of the Pasadena Improvement Association, key Pasadena civic leaders and homeowners had and is still having a ripple effect on Pasadena residents, especially people of color.
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
pasadenanow.com
Maranatha’s TILE Lab Prepared to Spark Even Greater Creativity
Maranatha High School’s TILE Lab (Technology Integration Learning Environment) is geared up for an amazing school year! Miguel Almena, the school’s TILE Lab Coordinator, remarked, “We are very excited for what God has for us all this year, and we are excited to announce our new iMac Lab refresh! Inspired by the best of Apple. Transformed by the M1 chip. With this new upgrade, our students are able to work efficiently and produce best-in-class projects in record time.”
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
pasadenanow.com
National Non-Bank SBA Lender Opens Office in Pasadena to Better Serve Small Business Community
VelocitySBA, a non-bank lender licensed directly by the U.S. Small Business Administration to originate, fund and approve SBA loans to small businesses, has opened a new hub office in Pasadena. When asked about what types of businesses could immediately benefit from the SBA loan programs offered by VelocitySBA in Pasadena,...
pasadenanow.com
Controversial Pasadena Bar Proposes Expanded Offerings Same Day as Hearing Officer Review of Its Efforts to Correct Past Complaints
Pasadena’s Hearing Officer denied a number of requests for new offerings by an Old Pasadena bar and restaurant he was reviewing Wednesday for its track record in taking steps to correct previous complaints by police and other city departments. Der Wolfskopf Bar and Restaurant, 72 N. Fair Oaks Ave.,...
pasadenanow.com
The Hauntington Breakfast is on Saturday, October 22
All Huntington Middle School (HMS) students and families are cordially invited to the Hauntington Breakfast on Saturday, October 22, 2022 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m!. The Disney Villains are coming! This fun filled morning will include a yummy pancake breakfast, exciting rides, attractions, and performances for all of our HMS students and families to enjoy. Proceeds from this PTA fundraiser directly benefit the children of Huntington Middle School.
pasadenanow.com
“Water is Life” Student Art Calendar Winners
MWD Student Art Contest Winner (Click on image to enlarge) Foothill Municipal Water District (FMWD) is pleased to announce Clayton Choi’s artwork will be included in the 2023 Metropolitan Water District “Water is Life” Student Art Calendar. Clayton is in Kindergarten at La Cañada Elementary School. The artwork is amongst thirty-seven featured in the calendar submitted from six counties in southern California. Twenty-six water agencies throughout Southern California participated in the art contest with hundreds of submissions.
pasadenanow.com
Ramona Convent Red Cross Club Blood Drive is on Tuesday, September 13
Ramona Convent Red Cross Club is hosting a community-wide Blood Drive on Tuesday, September 13th, from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Gym. Did you know that a single donation can help save up to 3 lives? Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Contact Ms....
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
pasadenanow.com
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as Pasadena Enters Ninth Day of Heat Wave, But End Is In Sight
With Southern California entering a 10th straight day of a prolonged heat wave, a dramatic turn in the weather is fast approaching as tropical storm bringing heavy rains and winds is expected Friday. The state’s power regulators avoided rolling blackouts Thursday by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the...
