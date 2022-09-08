ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

In Pasadena, A Royalist Mourns the Passing of Queen Elizabeth

Early Thursday morning as news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II reached around the world, Edmund Fry, longtime owner with his wife Mary of Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena, began to notice delivery truck drivers and motorists passing his shop were honking and waving in support as they drove by.
PASADENA, CA
New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back

Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
PASADENA, CA
Popular Tequila Tasting Event Returns to El Portal Restaurant

Let the better times pour! A sorely missed and popular event has returned to Pasadena’s El Portal restaurant. The restaurant’s now 22nd annual “Tequila Tasting” — which took a three-year siesta during the pandemic — sprang to life again on Thursday as more than a hundred thronged El Portal’s patio to sample tequila blends crafted by more than 30 makers, distributors and producers of the cactus-based beverage.
PASADENA, CA
EF Academy Opens 16-Acre Campus, Brings Unique Global Mission & Vision to Pasadena

After nearly five years of development and construction, EF Education First (EF), the world’s largest international education organization, is cutting the ribbon on EF International Academy in Pasadena. This unique private school will bring together more than 1,000 students from 75+ countries alongside hundreds of local high school students, creating a diverse global community with an academically rigorous high school degree program.
PASADENA, CA
Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena “A Day of Acts of Kindness…”

This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
PASADENA, CA
Shein Latin X Pop Up Block Party in City of El Monte

Join the fun on Saturday, September 17 from 10am-5pm, as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with SHEIN and the City of El Monte with a block party and the unveiling of 5 murals from local LatinX artists. There’ll be food trucks, a SHEIN sample pop-up sale, local vendors and of...
EL MONTE, CA
We Get Letters: Who Would Have Thought “Red Lines” Could Do So Much Damage?

I’ve lived in Pasadena for many years and have often wondered why disparity in some Pasadena residential neighborhoods never seems to change. Today, I am shining the light on the injustice called “redlining” not to bring a cloud to our great City but to expose it’s much more sinister “ripple effect.” History confirms that the deliberate and racist actions of the Pasadena Improvement Association, key Pasadena civic leaders and homeowners had and is still having a ripple effect on Pasadena residents, especially people of color.
PASADENA, CA
Maranatha’s TILE Lab Prepared to Spark Even Greater Creativity

Maranatha High School’s TILE Lab (Technology Integration Learning Environment) is geared up for an amazing school year! Miguel Almena, the school’s TILE Lab Coordinator, remarked, “We are very excited for what God has for us all this year, and we are excited to announce our new iMac Lab refresh! Inspired by the best of Apple. Transformed by the M1 chip. With this new upgrade, our students are able to work efficiently and produce best-in-class projects in record time.”
PASADENA, CA
The Hauntington Breakfast is on Saturday, October 22

All Huntington Middle School (HMS) students and families are cordially invited to the Hauntington Breakfast on Saturday, October 22, 2022 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m!. The Disney Villains are coming! This fun filled morning will include a yummy pancake breakfast, exciting rides, attractions, and performances for all of our HMS students and families to enjoy. Proceeds from this PTA fundraiser directly benefit the children of Huntington Middle School.
SAN MARINO, CA
“Water is Life” Student Art Calendar Winners

MWD Student Art Contest Winner (Click on image to enlarge) Foothill Municipal Water District (FMWD) is pleased to announce Clayton Choi’s artwork will be included in the 2023 Metropolitan Water District “Water is Life” Student Art Calendar. Clayton is in Kindergarten at La Cañada Elementary School. The artwork is amongst thirty-seven featured in the calendar submitted from six counties in southern California. Twenty-six water agencies throughout Southern California participated in the art contest with hundreds of submissions.
PASADENA, CA
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA

