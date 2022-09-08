Read full article on original website
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
US News and World Report
Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site
VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
Marketmind: Happy Monday
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price...
Large-Scale Electricity Blackout in Ukraine's Second City Kharkiv -Reuters Witness
KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - The centre of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was plunged into darkness on Sunday evening by an electricity blackout, a Reuters reporter said. The cause and extent of the blackout in the northeastern city were not immediately clear. There were also unconfirmed social media reports of blackouts in other places and regions.
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning -BMKG
JAKARTA (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km (10...
Exclusive: Biden to Hit China With Broader Curbs on U.S. Chip and Tool Exports
WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to...
South Africa Mine Dam Wall Collapses, Killing 1 and Injuring 40
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Flooding caused by the collapse of a mine dam wall in South Africa's Free State province swept away houses and cars on Sunday, the provincial government said, killing one person and injuring another 40. The disaster occurred in the diamond mining town of Jagersfontein at around 6:00 a.m....
Australia's Financial Watchdog to Probe Entain Unit Over Money-Laundering Concerns
(Reuters) - The Australian financial crimes regulator said on Monday it would investigate a unit of British betting group Entain Plc to assess whether it is in compliance with the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws. The enforcement investigation into Entain Group Pty follows an extensive supervisory campaign that...
Ukraine War: Major Developments Since Russia's Invasion
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have made lightning gains in the east of the country, inflicting one of Russia's worst military setbacks since the Feb. 24 invasion. These are some of the turning points and other major developments in Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two. THE INVASION. Russian President Vladimir...
Russia Backs IAEA Call for Shelling Near Zaporizhzhia to Stop, Envoy Says
VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia backs a call by U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for an immediate stop to shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the nearby city of Enerhodar, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday. "We fully support the appeal and...
Western arms production to ramp up as Ukraine burns through stockpiles
Western governments are mobilizing their arms manufacturers to ramp up production and replenish stockpiles heavily diminished by supplying Ukraine's six-month-old battle against Russia's invasion. The Pentagon wants allies to ramp up their own production lines to help replenish stockpiles.
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Stresses Need for High-Impact Projects to Rebuild Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday underscored the need for a broad coalition of partners to help Ukraine recover and rebuild after Russia's invasion, with a focus on near-term, high-impact projects, the Treasury Department said. During a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Yellen also...
