Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
This Boozy Train Ride Through The Smoky Mountains Has Stunning Fall Views & It's Adults-Only
As the weather cools down, fall activities are coming into full effect. For you, this might mean going to a pumpkin patch, exploring a corn maze, or brewery hopping, all of which there is plenty of in North Carolina. However, one activity in Bryson City, NC is perfect for just...
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains
A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
Smoky Mountain Air Show inspires East Tenn. student to serve her country
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the rainy weather did not stop people from attending the Smoky Mountain Air Show. The two-day event gave guests a chance to get as close as possible to the action. Kinsley Carol, a junior at Campbell County High School, said that the Smoky Mountain...
Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire in Sevier County 85% contained
After multiple days of intensive firefighting efforts, the wildfire that broke out in Wears Valley valley and burned nearly 4,000 acres is now 85% contained as of Friday afternoon.
Smoky Mountain Air Show: What travelers should know
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is returning to McGhee Tyson Airport and the Airport Authority is sharing some tips and warning for travelers ahead of the aerial show this weekend.
'I didn't think it could happen' | Two hikers found safe after missing in forest for three days
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Over Labor Day weekend, two brothers ventured into the Cherokee National Forest to enjoy the trails. The ground was soft with rain they were surrounded by greenery. They also brought with them years of hiking experience. They expected the Grassy Gap Trailhead hike would only...
Tennessee pilot found dead in Mammoth Cave after helicopter crash
Law enforcement from Mammoth Cave National Park received word of a helicopter crash on Monday that proved to be fatal.
The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport is a strip of land bursting at the seams. The airport, located on the outskirts of the city of Alcoa, has existed in its current space since the 1930′s. ”An airport has played a crucial role and will continue to...
See the Blue Angels? Submit pictures here!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels are in East Tennessee! They’ll be performing at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, but in preparation you might catch a glimpse of them flying across East Tennessee. See the Blue Angels? Submit some pictures or video here. The show is set for...
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend
VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
Scattered showers moving through the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Saturday and the weekend. We’re waking up to scattered showers and some of this will bring heavy rainfall at times. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Loved ones remember man who drowned at Douglas Lake
The body of 28-year-old Wade E. Brady was found after he drowned at Douglas Lake in Sevier County Saturday night. The mother of his child, Britney Kaufman told us that he was someone who made light of any situation.
How to have a ‘Top Gun Maverick Experience’ at the Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although very few people get to experience piloting a fighter jet, you can sit inside the cockpit of one, dreaming of what it would be like at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. A F/A-18 Hornet will be at McGhee Tyson Airport, giving attendees a “Top Gun...
Premature baby delivered by Knoxville Fire crews, now in NICU at ETCH
Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back. Kaelyn Adams was diagnosed with cancer when she was 5. St. Jude saved her life, now she wants to help other children diagnosed with cancer. Updated: 4 hours ago. The teen police say is responsible...
30 pounds of meat tossed during inspection at Rocky Top restaurant
An inspector found more than half a dozen risk factors violations at a corner barbecue spot in Anderson County.
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
‘Saved nearly $700 in people’s taxes’: Blount County visitor spending grows more than 40%
A gateway to the Smokies is bustling with visitor spending growing by more than 40% in Blount County within the last fiscal year.
The best courses you can play in Tennessee
More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
