MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Showers and storms are most likely in the Eastern half of the area, particularly along the coastline. So, from the Baldwin County beaches through the Panhandle beaches there is a decent chance of rain today. For the rest of us, there will only be isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

