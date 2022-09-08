ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-10-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin adding harborside park, construction underway

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park along the Destin harbor is 80% complete, according to on-site personnel. WKRG News 5 stopped by the construction Friday for an update. The lot along HWY 98 will host a playground, water-overlook spot, bike rack, and a public bathroom. The Destin city council approved […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Bringing relief to 'food deserts' in Baldwin County

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It's a big help for […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Better rain chances to the east…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Showers and storms are most likely in the Eastern half of the area, particularly along the coastline. So, from the Baldwin County beaches through the Panhandle beaches there is a decent chance of rain today. For the rest of us, there will only be isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Navarre, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
Navarre, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Destin, FL
City
Gulf Breeze, FL
getthecoast.com

'Festival of Fears' now open in Fort Walton Beach

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Helicopter lands at Crab Island

Rain is in the forecast for today and Friday. An area of low pressure is still expected to be stalled the rest of the week just to the west of our area while a stationary front lies across the area, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. "Deep moisture...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

FNFF Fan Cam: Satsuma vs Orange Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Satsuma and Orange Beach student section was out in full force for the Gators' matchup against Orange Beach Friday night. Despite a strong showing for the Gators, the Makos of Orange Beach picked up a 37-12 road win to advance to 3-0 on the 2022 season.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures this week

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

F-35 fighter aircraft to fly during night operations this week

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 58th Fighter Squadron is conducting night flying operations in the skies above Niceville and beyond from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15. Residents may experience aircraft noise. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Eglin Air Force Base...
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Woman killed on motorized shopping cart crossing road in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:07 p.m. a van driven by a 38-year-old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway as another woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
ssrnews.com

Multi-story Resort Planned for U.S. 98 in Navarre

For years Bob Benaquis, owner and operator of TC's Front Porch on U.S. 98, has dreamed of creating a town center north of U.S. 98 across from Navarre Park, and his vision is coming closer to fruition and now includes a multi-story resort. TC's Development Company, LLC on June...
NAVARRE, FL
getthecoast.com

Niceville High School Band invited to march in the 2024 Rose Parade

This local coverage is made possible thanks to Realtor Lisa A. Norton! Support those who support our local news coverage!. On Friday morning, Niceville High School band students piled into the auditorium at the school for an unexpected announcement. They were joined by 8th grade band students from Lewis and Ruckel Middle Schools.
NICEVILLE, FL

