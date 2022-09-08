Read full article on original website
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-10-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Destin adding harborside park, construction underway
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new Captain Royal Melvin Heritage Park along the Destin harbor is 80% complete, according to on-site personnel. WKRG News 5 stopped by the construction Friday for an update. The lot along HWY 98 will host a playground, water-overlook spot, bike rack, and a public bathroom. The Destin city council approved […]
Bringing relief to ‘food deserts’ in Baldwin County
STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Better rain chances to the east…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Showers and storms are most likely in the Eastern half of the area, particularly along the coastline. So, from the Baldwin County beaches through the Panhandle beaches there is a decent chance of rain today. For the rest of us, there will only be isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
getthecoast.com
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
getthecoast.com
Helicopter lands at Crab Island
Rain is in the forecast for today and Friday. An area of low pressure is still expected to be stalled the rest of the week just to the west of our area while a stationary front lies across the area, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox. “Deep moisture...
WKRG
FNFF Fan Cam: Satsuma vs Orange Beach
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Satsuma and Orange Beach student section was out in full force for the Gators’ matchup against Orange Beach Friday night. Despite a strong showing for the Gators, the Makos of Orange Beach picked up a 37-12 road win to advance to 3-0 on the 2022 season.
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures this week
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east...
Flights to Alabama beaches? Gulf Shores eyes March 1, 2023, opening for ‘interim’ airport terminal
Alabama’s beaches will have an “interim” airport available for commercial flights by March 1, 2023, the airport authority announced Wednesday. A big question looms: Which carrier will be offering flights, and to where?. “It’s a wild state of affairs right now but the biggest growth (for commercial...
niceville.com
F-35 fighter aircraft to fly during night operations this week
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 58th Fighter Squadron is conducting night flying operations in the skies above Niceville and beyond from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15. Residents may experience aircraft noise. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Eglin Air Force Base...
niceville.com
Spike strips stop fleeing pickup pulling trailer in north Okaloosa: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Crestview man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from deputies during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday morning near Holt, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in an announcement. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), around 1 a.m. on Saturday,...
getthecoast.com
The Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears returns to the Santa Rosa Mall with 3 haunted houses
On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Wentz Brothers’ Festival of Fears will officially open at the Santa Rosa Mall for the 2022 haunted house season. They will be open for 22 nights in September and October. The Festival of Fears features 3 full-length haunted houses, carnival games, food and...
Broker says Baldwin Co. real estate sales slowing, still strong
GULF SHORES. Ala. (WKRG) — Seeing more ‘For Sale’ signs in front of houses around Baldwin County? A telling sign that real estate sales are slowing down. Kevin Corcoran is the broker of Remax of Gulf Shores. He said that this is the slowest it has been in a while. “We study the market every […]
WEAR
Woman killed on motorized shopping cart crossing road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:07 p.m. a van driven by a 38-year-old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway as another woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile.
Man bikes into on-coming traffic, circles deputy car on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Woods Brown, 46, on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, drivers saw Brown riding a bike around the streets causing problems on HWY 98. OCSO said Brown was peddling west into the eastbound lanes of Miracle Strip Parkway at […]
ssrnews.com
Multi-story Resort Planned for U.S. 98 in Navarre
For years Bob Benaquis, owner and operator of TC’s Front Porch on U.S. 98, has dreamed of creating a town center north of U.S. 98 across from Navarre Park, and his vision is coming closer to fruition and now includes a multi-story resort. TC’s Development Company, LLC on June...
getthecoast.com
Niceville High School Band invited to march in the 2024 Rose Parade
This local coverage is made possible thanks to Realtor Lisa A. Norton! Support those who support our local news coverage!. On Friday morning, Niceville High School band students piled into the auditorium at the school for an unexpected announcement. They were joined by 8th grade band students from Lewis and Ruckel Middle Schools.
