I am proud to be a Florida resident for a number of reasons. But I’m especially proud to have a governor and first lady who work tirelessly to help seniors in our state. Recently, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced her Hope Florida initiative would now extend to the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. This expansion, called Hope Florida – A Pathway to Purpose, will provide support for older folks in Florida by increasing assistance for seniors in need. The idea is to connect individuals and organizations that want to help seniors who need the help.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO