ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee — Do We Have To Let It Linger?

Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report Wednesday on the impact arrest records have on Floridians who want to join the workforce. More than 6 million Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Hope Florida – Seniors Helping Seniors – Opinion

I am proud to be a Florida resident for a number of reasons. But I’m especially proud to have a governor and first lady who work tirelessly to help seniors in our state. Recently, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced her Hope Florida initiative would now extend to the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. This expansion, called Hope Florida – A Pathway to Purpose, will provide support for older folks in Florida by increasing assistance for seniors in need. The idea is to connect individuals and organizations that want to help seniors who need the help.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Sun And Storms For Florida Sunday; Watching The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday morning will bring mostly sunny skies with the chance of a storm. Storms will be likely in the afternoon hours. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
southfloridareporter.com

More Storms And Showers For Florida Friday; Eyeing The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, passing showers, and the chance of a storm in the morning. Storms and some showers will move in during the mid to late afternoon, and showers will linger into the evening. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy