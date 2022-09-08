Read full article on original website
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways From Tallahassee — Do We Have To Let It Linger?
Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report Wednesday on the impact arrest records have on Floridians who want to join the workforce. More than 6 million Floridians...
southfloridareporter.com
Hope Florida – Seniors Helping Seniors – Opinion
I am proud to be a Florida resident for a number of reasons. But I’m especially proud to have a governor and first lady who work tirelessly to help seniors in our state. Recently, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced her Hope Florida initiative would now extend to the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. This expansion, called Hope Florida – A Pathway to Purpose, will provide support for older folks in Florida by increasing assistance for seniors in need. The idea is to connect individuals and organizations that want to help seniors who need the help.
southfloridareporter.com
Sun And Storms For Florida Sunday; Watching The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Monday morning will bring mostly sunny skies with the chance of a storm. Storms will be likely in the afternoon hours. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
southfloridareporter.com
September Sun And Showers Saturday For Florida; Watching The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will bring good sun and some clouds in the morning, but storms will move in during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s. Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few storms in...
southfloridareporter.com
More Storms And Showers For Florida Friday; Eyeing The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, passing showers, and the chance of a storm in the morning. Storms and some showers will move in during the mid to late afternoon, and showers will linger into the evening. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
