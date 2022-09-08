Read full article on original website
Related
When Ronnie James Dio Played His Original Last Black Sabbath Show
Ronnie James Dio steered Black Sabbath away from the brink of self-destruction when he replaced the ousted Ozzy Osbourne in 1979. But just three years and two beloved albums later, he'd sing his (first) last note with Black Sabbath on Aug. 31, 1982, at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
David Lee Roth has released a previously unheard 'studio live' version of Van Halen classic Panama
David Lee Roth has shared a "studio live" version of Van Halen's Panama
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
thebrag.com
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo shares the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has reflected on advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, saying the rocker encouraged him to always “play louder”. In an interview with Revolver, Trujillo fondly remembered his time playing for Ozzy Osbourne before he joined Suicidal Tendancies and spoke about the encouragement Ozzy gave him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
Rock + Metal Bands That Played Over 150 Shows in a Year
For a band to play 150 shows in a year, they've got to have stamina. Also, touring musicians have to be lucky. In order make at least 150 shows in a year, a band needs to play one concert (roughly) every two-and-a-half days. That means dodging illnesses, tour bus breakdowns, personality conflicts, etc., everything that can get in the way of keeping a schedule tight. Not to mention, they may still be taking a couple holidays and just getting a few days rest with the fam.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9: metal’s greatest icon continues his late-career hot streak
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne enlists an all-star cast for lucky 13th album Patient Number 9
What Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Taught Slipknot’s Corey Taylor About Songwriting
While many love Slipknot, you can argue that without Alice in Chains before them that things might sound a little different. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently sang the band's praises, and more particularly that of the album Dirt, for Alice in Chains' upcoming 30th anniversary of Dirt deluxe box set.
Stevie Nicks’ Love Life: 2 Fleetwood Mac Bandmates and Other Famous Men She Dated
Here are all the famous men Stevie Nicks has dated, including two of her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.
loudersound.com
Kiss's extraordinary rock juggernaut in full flight on official Des Moine bootleg
The two shows so far released in Kiss’s Off The Soundboard series might benefit from having been recorded in the 21st century, when live recording technology was way more advanced than in the 70s, but there’s something more compelling about this dustier, shakier affair. The first of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
musictimes.com
Opeth New Drummer Finally Revealed Months After Martin Axenrot Exit
Opeth's drumkit has been vacant for almost a year since Martin Axenrot left the band in 2021, but the group has finally announced that they found his replacement; who could be the new drummer?. According to Loudwire, Sami Karppinen of Therion has been playing with the group as a temporary...
Keith Richards Once Revealed 1 Challenge The Rolling Stones Faced While Making Some Their Best Music
Keith Richards said the Rolling Stones made some of their best music while overcoming one major obstacle.
Keith Richards Described 1 of the Easiest Decisions the Rolling Stones Ever Made
Keith Richards said the Rolling Stones made one of the easiest decisions of their career in the 1970s, and they haven’t regretted it since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ Doesn’t Signal the Band’s End, Frontman Corey Taylor Clears Up Breakup Rumors
The End, So Far may be the name of Slipknot’s forthcoming album, but frontman Corey Taylor says it doesn’t have anything to do with the life span of the masked heavy metal band. Ever since the title of their seventh studio album was announced in July, fans have...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen nail his late father's game-changing guitar showcase, Eruption
To mark the 45th anniversary of Eddie Van Halen recording his solo showcase Eruption, Wolfgang Van Halen has shared his own take on the iconic instrumental
Watch: astonishing Bohemian Rhapsody fingerstyle guitar cover
Brazilian guitarist Lucas Imbiriba has taken Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody to places it's never been before
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0