Pasadena, CA

Controversial Pasadena Bar Proposes Expanded Offerings Same Day as Hearing Officer Review of Its Efforts to Correct Past Complaints

By KEITH CALAYAG
pasadenanow.com
 2 days ago
pasadenanow.com

New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back

Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
PASADENA, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Pasadena, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
Pasadena, CA
Government
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Restaurants
fullertonobserver.com

Fire Department Urges Council to Decide on Its Future

Many members of Fullerton’s Fire Department showed up at City Hall for a special City Council meeting on September 6 to listen and give their input on the future of fire services in our city. The question before City Council is: Should the City keep its 114-year-old fire department,...
FULLERTON, CA
Canyon News

Local Landlords, Management Company Placed On Criminal Diversion

SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica reported on its website that on July 29, a judge for the California Superior Court placed defendants Adam Shekhter, MySuite, LLC., 1238 10th Street, LLC., and 1433 Euclid Street, LLC., on a 12-month diversion program in connection with misdemeanor criminal charges of tenant harassment, public nuisance, and zoning violations at apartment buildings in Santa Monica owned or managed by the defendants. Terms of diversion require the defendants to pay $80,000 to the city for tenant protection enforcement and outreach, $20,000 to a former tenant, and $2,000 to a current tenant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

This gamble didn’t pay off

An illegal gaming operation can be … well … a gamble. It was a chance that didn’t pay off for four people arrested on Wednesday by Westminster police. According to the WPD, at about 4 p.m. officers along with the West Orange County SWAT, served a search warrant at a home suspected to be an illegal gambling operation in the 13200 block of Cherry Street, northeast of Trask Avenue and Goldenwest Street.
WESTMINSTER, CA
pasadenanow.com

Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena “A Day of Acts of Kindness…”

This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
PASADENA, CA
Asbarez News

Massis Kabob Debuts New Glendale Flagship Location Honoring Its Armenian Heritage

GLENDALE—Massis Kabob, the Glendale-based micro-restaurant chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, held a lively ribbon cutting ceremony and “block party” festival on Saturday, September 3 celebrating the grand opening of their first-ever standalone restaurant. Well known for their six existing greater Los Angeles in-mall...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach

Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LONG BEACH, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

City Set to Begin San Marino Center Overhaul

First published in the Sept. 1 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The city of San Marino is expected to break ground on the San Marino Center renovation project by Sept. 29 or Sept. 30, according to City Manager Marcella Marlowe. In July, the San Marino City Council approved...
SAN MARINO, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA

