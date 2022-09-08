Controversial Pasadena Bar Proposes Expanded Offerings Same Day as Hearing Officer Review of Its Efforts to Correct Past Complaints

Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back
Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
pasadenanow.com
Two-Time Former City Manager Cynthia Kurtz Looks at ‘Pasadena Then and Now’
Cynthia Kurtz, former Pasadena City Manager turned former City Manager yet again, returned to familiar territory Wednesday to have lunch with more than fifty friends at the weekly meeting of the Pasadena Rotary Club. A longtime Pasadena resident, Kurtz was city manager for Pasadena from 1998 to 2008. In fact,...
coloradoboulevard.net
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
myburbank.com
International School of Los Angeles Closes Escrow on West Half of Pickwick Property
The International School of Los Angeles (Lycée International de Los Angeles – LILA) has announced that they have closed escrow on the purchase of the west half portion of the Pickwick property, known as Parcel 2. Parcel 2 includes the Pickwick Gardens banquet area, the ice rink, and...
pasadenanow.com
National Non-Bank SBA Lender Opens Office in Pasadena to Better Serve Small Business Community
VelocitySBA, a non-bank lender licensed directly by the U.S. Small Business Administration to originate, fund and approve SBA loans to small businesses, has opened a new hub office in Pasadena. When asked about what types of businesses could immediately benefit from the SBA loan programs offered by VelocitySBA in Pasadena,...
fullertonobserver.com
Fire Department Urges Council to Decide on Its Future
Many members of Fullerton’s Fire Department showed up at City Hall for a special City Council meeting on September 6 to listen and give their input on the future of fire services in our city. The question before City Council is: Should the City keep its 114-year-old fire department,...
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Canyon News
Local Landlords, Management Company Placed On Criminal Diversion
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica reported on its website that on July 29, a judge for the California Superior Court placed defendants Adam Shekhter, MySuite, LLC., 1238 10th Street, LLC., and 1433 Euclid Street, LLC., on a 12-month diversion program in connection with misdemeanor criminal charges of tenant harassment, public nuisance, and zoning violations at apartment buildings in Santa Monica owned or managed by the defendants. Terms of diversion require the defendants to pay $80,000 to the city for tenant protection enforcement and outreach, $20,000 to a former tenant, and $2,000 to a current tenant.
NBC Los Angeles
Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
orangecountytribune.com
This gamble didn’t pay off
An illegal gaming operation can be … well … a gamble. It was a chance that didn’t pay off for four people arrested on Wednesday by Westminster police. According to the WPD, at about 4 p.m. officers along with the West Orange County SWAT, served a search warrant at a home suspected to be an illegal gambling operation in the 13200 block of Cherry Street, northeast of Trask Avenue and Goldenwest Street.
pasadenanow.com
Dish Wireless Telecommunications Facility Atop South Los Robles Avenue Building Gets Thumbs Up
City Hearing Officer Paul Novak approved a Minor Conditional Use Permit to allow the installation of a new Dish Wireless telecommunications facility on the roof of an existing 10-story office building at 150 South Los Robles Avenue. The project consists of the installation of six new wireless panel antennas and...
pasadenanow.com
Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena “A Day of Acts of Kindness…”
This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) has released the results of the 2022 homeless count showing a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. This year’s count was LA County’s first...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver in Windsor Hills Fatal Crash Denied Bail Reduction and Release
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have asked a judge to keep the woman charged with killing six people in a car crash in Windsor Hills locked up until trial. Nicole Linton has asked the court for release on bail and on Friday the LA County District Attorney’s office responded with several startling new revelations about the case.
Asbarez News
Massis Kabob Debuts New Glendale Flagship Location Honoring Its Armenian Heritage
GLENDALE—Massis Kabob, the Glendale-based micro-restaurant chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, held a lively ribbon cutting ceremony and “block party” festival on Saturday, September 3 celebrating the grand opening of their first-ever standalone restaurant. Well known for their six existing greater Los Angeles in-mall...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach
Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
outlooknewspapers.com
City Set to Begin San Marino Center Overhaul
First published in the Sept. 1 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The city of San Marino is expected to break ground on the San Marino Center renovation project by Sept. 29 or Sept. 30, according to City Manager Marcella Marlowe. In July, the San Marino City Council approved...
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
