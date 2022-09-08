ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Dow closes more than 300 points higher, stocks snap 3-week Fed-induced slide

U.S. stocks rallied Friday as Wall Street caps off a strong weekly performance, recovering from a Federal Reserve-induced slump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 377.19 points, or about 1.19% to 32,151.71. The S&P 500 jumped 1.53% to 4,067.36, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.11% to 12,112.31. Shares of DocuSign...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil extends losses on recession fears

MELBOURNE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday, extending the week's losses as concern over tight supply was outweighed by escalating fear of sharp interest rate hikes slamming global growth and hitting fuel demand.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Stock#Ecb#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The European Central Bank#Morgan Stanley#Pan European
US News and World Report

EU Executive to Recommend Cutting Billions for Hungary - Sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of the executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

'Putin Will Fail, Europe Will Prevail', Says EU Chief

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values. "This is about autocracy against democracy," Ursula von der Leyen,...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says

(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy