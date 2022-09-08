Read full article on original website
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
Dow closes more than 300 points higher, stocks snap 3-week Fed-induced slide
U.S. stocks rallied Friday as Wall Street caps off a strong weekly performance, recovering from a Federal Reserve-induced slump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 377.19 points, or about 1.19% to 32,151.71. The S&P 500 jumped 1.53% to 4,067.36, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.11% to 12,112.31. Shares of DocuSign...
Australia's central bank says closer to normalising rates, hints at 2.5-3.5% range
SYDNEY, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Friday said interest rates are closer to normalisation after a successive run of outsized hikes, although he warned rates are still low, hinting a range of 2.5%-3.5% would be appropriate depending on economic cycles.
Oil extends losses on recession fears
MELBOURNE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday, extending the week's losses as concern over tight supply was outweighed by escalating fear of sharp interest rate hikes slamming global growth and hitting fuel demand.
EU Executive to Recommend Cutting Billions for Hungary - Sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union executive will recommend suspending billions of euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption woes, two officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in what would be the first such move against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of the executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said...
'Putin Will Fail, Europe Will Prevail', Says EU Chief
STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values. "This is about autocracy against democracy," Ursula von der Leyen,...
Ukraine Continues to Consolidate Its Control in Kharkiv Area, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.(https://bit.ly/3SnlLbR) High-value equipment...
China Will Work With Russia to 'Instill Stability and Positive Energy in a Chaotic World', Xi Tells Putin
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan. This is the first time they are meeting in person since the...
