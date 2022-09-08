Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia Gives up Key Northeast Towns as Ukrainian Forces Advance
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back...
US News and World Report
Russian Nationalists Rage After Stunning Setback in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian nationalists called angrily on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Russia's worst...
US News and World Report
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
US News and World Report
Russia Hits Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Region, Says Defence Ministry
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday. Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.
US News and World Report
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning -BMKG
JAKARTA (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km (10...
US News and World Report
Russian Rockets Hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, Killing One - Governor
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said. The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Regional...
US News and World Report
Power Drops in Northeast Ukraine Region, Governor Says
(Reuters) - Power levels dropped in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Sunday and the region's governor urged residents to unplug electrical devices. "Electric tension has fallen in the network through the region," Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "I recommend disconnecting electrical devices as much as possible."
US News and World Report
Large-Scale Electricity Blackout in Ukraine's Second City Kharkiv -Reuters Witness
KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - The centre of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv was plunged into darkness on Sunday evening by an electricity blackout, a Reuters reporter said. The cause and extent of the blackout in the northeastern city were not immediately clear. There were also unconfirmed social media reports of blackouts in other places and regions.
Zelensky says it’s ‘not even possible’ that Trump did not recognize Putin threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was surprised by former President Trump’s continued praise of Russian President Putin even after Moscow invaded Ukraine, given how much information Trump was privy to about the fellow world leader. “I believe he had enough time, plenty of time, to understand who Putin...
US News and World Report
Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck off Tunisia Rises to 11
TUNIS (Reuters) - The death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia last week has risen to 11, most of them Tunisians, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, TAP state news agency said on Sunday. It added that five more bodies were recovered on Saturday night by...
US News and World Report
Sweden's Right-Wing to Win Majority of Parliamentary Seats -Preliminary Election Result
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's right-wing opposition parties were on track to win a narrow majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday, beating the ruling centre-left, the country's election authority said as 78% of districts had reported results. If confirmed, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson is expected to...
US News and World Report
Swedish Moderates Leader Says Election Result Won't Come Until Wednesday
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The result of Sweden's election for parliament is unlikely to be known until Wednesday, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson said early on Monday. "We don't yet know how this election will end," Kristersson said in a speech to party members. The right-wing bloc, of which the Moderates...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Hails Snowballing Offensive, Blames Russia for Blackouts
KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area. Ukrainian officials accused retreating Russian forces of launching...
Blackouts in Ukraine as retreating Russian forces target power stations
Russia has attacked power stations and other critical infrastructure in Ukraine, plunging cities and towns into darkness, in response to a swift counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces that has driven Moscow’s troops out of swathes of territory.The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on the western outskirts of Kharkiv, killing at least one person and leaving Ukraine’s second largest city without power on Sunday night.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism.Several areas of Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine, have been hit with widespread blackouts and cuts...
US News and World Report
Ukraine War: Major Developments Since Russia's Invasion
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have made lightning gains in the east of the country, inflicting one of Russia's worst military setbacks since the Feb. 24 invasion. These are some of the turning points and other major developments in Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two. THE INVASION. Russian President Vladimir...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Has Retaken Settlements in Kharkiv Region - Russian-Installed Official
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine's advance in the Kharkiv region has been "very sharp and rapid" and Ukrainian forces have recaptured a number of settlements, the Russian-installed administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the region said in a live online broadcast. "The enemy is being delayed as much as possible, but several...
US News and World Report
Russia Backs IAEA Call for Shelling Near Zaporizhzhia to Stop, Envoy Says
VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia backs a call by U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for an immediate stop to shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the nearby city of Enerhodar, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday. "We fully support the appeal and...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Ukraine Blindsides Russia With Northeastern Thrust at Supply Hub
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's rapid territorial gains have caught Russia off guard at a vulnerable section of their front line in an attack that threatens an important supply hub used by Moscow in the east, military analysts said. The surprise advance was Ukraine's most dramatic of the war so far...
US News and World Report
Live Updates: Biden Accepts Invitation for Queen's Funeral
WASHINGTON —- President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II. The White House said Sunday that the president will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden. The service will be held on Sept. 19. Earlier in the day, Biden...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
