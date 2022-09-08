Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Likely Ordered Troops' Withdrawal From Kharkiv Region
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Monday that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River. The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of...
Hunger returns to haunt Brazil amid divisive vote
In a small cement house crumbling to ruins in Brazil's parched Sertao region, Maria da Silva, a graying matriarch struggling to feed her family, opens her empty refrigerator and breaks down in sobs. Holding a nearly empty can of powdered milk for the three young grandchildren who live with her, ages three, two and 15 months, Da Silva gives a tour of her dilapidated house, which has no bathroom or running water.
Prosecutors Seek 35-Year Prison Term for Kosovo Ex-Rebel Accused of Torture
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - War crimes prosecutors called on Monday for a former Kosovo Liberation Army guerrilla commander to be sentenced to 35 years in prison for allegedly running a "torture chamber" during the 1998-99 independence conflict with Serbia. Salih Mustafa faces charges of murder and torture over a detention...
