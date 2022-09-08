ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

‘Phantom Liberty’ will be the only expansion for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

The recently-announced Phantom Liberty is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. While CD Projekt Red’s previous titles saw multiple expansions, such as the two that were released for The Witcher 3, it seems that this will be the last major outing for Cyberpunk 2077.
HappyGamer

Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy

The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
IGN

Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game

Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
The Verge

Cyberpunk 2077’s new update adds cross-platform saves, mod management, and more

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new performance mode for Xbox Series S, an official tool for installing and making mods, and a big improvement to outfits via the 1.6 Edgerunners update, which was announced alongside the Phantom Liberty DLC pack. Like the DLC, it seems like most future updates to the game will be for next-gen consoles only; the company says 1.6 will be “the last major update” for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Gamespot

CaIiber345

No. I regularly read EGM, and before that Nintendo Power. CaIiber345 posted a message in the forum topic Rumor: Playstation Showcase coming Sept 8 - Bloodborne update? Woah!. on the System Wars board Sep 9, 6:00pm. I really hope for Bloodborne at 60fps on PS5. CaIiber345 posted a message in...
Gamespot

MapleStory Publisher Offers A Closer Look At Turn-Based Hero Game Argent Twilight

Nexon Games has offered fans a closer look at the next title joining its ever-expanding library of mobile games. Shown at GameSpot's Swipe Showcase, Argent Twilight: Secret of the Dark Orbs is a turn-based hero collector set in a vibrant and fantastical world. The game features over 300 heroes (each with five variant forms), anime-inspired visuals, and fully-animated cutscenes.
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?

Redemption in Video Games has sadly become a more common story in the modern era with live-service models allowing unfinished games to ship broken or with questionable business practices. But with that model also comes patches, and support for games post-launch that can eventually get games into a state where we no longer regret having spent our money. With enough time and support, like No Man’s Sky, Diablo 3, Destiny, and countless others did eventually turn it around.
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#446) - September 8, 2022

We're nearly at the end of the week, but that's no reason for us to start slacking off when it comes to our Wordle guides. We're back for another edition, this time on September 8 for puzzle #446. After an arduous week of answers so far, today's is a breath of fresh air. It's a word that everyone has heard of and will know how to spell. However, if you want to give yourself an advantage before you even start, check out our list of recommended starting words.
Gamespot

LOTR: Heroes Of Middle-earth Gameplay Footage Revealed

As part of GameSpot Swipe, we spoke with Electronic Arts to learn more details on its upcoming Lord of the Rings mobile game, Heroes of Middle-earth, with the game's art director, Chris Salazar. The game lets players bring famous Middle-earth characters to battle in a fight between good and evil....
