Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciencealert.com
'Vampire' in Poland Found Buried With a Sickle to Prevent The Rise of The Dead
The skeletal remains of a female 'vampire' were found in a 17th-century Polish graveyard – with a sickle across her neck to prevent her rising from the dead. Professor Dariusz Poliński from Nicholas Copernicus University headed the archaeological dig that led to the discovery of the remains, which were found wearing a silk cap and with a protruding front tooth, the Daily Mail reported Friday.
Witchcraft expert publishes WaPo piece claiming 'dangerous' Christians are harassing wiccan festivals
The Washington Post published an article from religion and witchcraft journalist Heather Greene detailing how "aggressive and even dangerous" Christian protesters have been harassing gatherings of witches and wiccans across the United States this year. In her piece, Greene – who has authored books about witchcraft, including her latest, "Lights,...
Gamespot
A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2
The Celestials said "correct excess deviation." Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?
Gamespot
New Mutants #29 - Fights and Feelings
SIBLING REVIVAL! Gabby and Karma have gone missing…and it’s up to Daken and James Proudstar to track them down! Stained by their own sense of failures concerning their respective siblings—Daken’s guilt over not being able to protect Gabby from the Shadow King and Warpath’s avoidance in reuniting with the recently resurrected John Proudstar—the two must face their own insecurities in order to find the young mutants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gamespot
Wolverine #24 - Hell to Pay
HELL ON EARTH - AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! The Hand's HELLBRIDE seeks revenge on WOLVERINE and SOLEM. But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a dire play from the Best There Is may be the planet's last, best hope!
Gamespot
Marauders #6 - Even Odds of Destruction
EVEN ODDS OF DESTRUCTION -AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! The Progenitor has risen! Now he visits each and every one of us, and we're given a chance to justify our lives. Sounds heavy, right? The Marauders agree! Who proved their right to life? Who failed? And if we survive, just how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with destruction? All this...and Detective Lockheed!
Gamespot
Ana de Armas Felt Marilyn Monroe's Ghost While Making Netflix's Blonde
Marylin Munroe's story is a tragic Hollywood tale and has been retold several times since her untimely passing but with Blonde director Andrew Dominik's latest outing, he and star Ana de Armas felt the fallen star all around them. Variety reported that Dominik told the Italian Lido press corps he...
Saloum review – slick gangster horror in wild west Africa
A potent concoction of genres, Jean Luc Herbulot’s rule-bending film starts with a bang. In the first five minutes, we are plunged into a world of beauty and disorder. A young boy waddles into a mysterious river lit by both a sun and a moon; the scene quickly shifts to a rifle-toting gang of mercenaries charging towards a village hideout, a trail of dead bodies in their wake. Ostensibly set during the 2003 coup d’état in Guinea-Bissau, the opening suggests a more metaphysical leap, a realm where the supernatural and the criminal coexist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Asked 26 People To Share Their Apartment Hunting Red Flags — Here's What They Had To Say
"Be on the lookout for newly 'renovated' kitchens in old complexes. They often put in pre-fabricated cabinets, and I've found a surprising number where you can’t open the drawers or appliances fully."
‘Lord of the Ants’ Review: Gianni Amelio’s Stodgy But Eventually Stirring Account of Homophobic Injustice
Gianni Amelio was in his late sixties when he came out as gay a few years ago. The announcement preceded the release of his documentary “Happy to Be Different,” which worked toward an overriding sunniness in contemplating the trials and challenges of being gay in Italy at various points in the 20th century. In turning to a gay-themed narrative project, Amelio narrows the focus and dims the mood: “Lord of the Ants” takes as its subject the gay Italian author Aldo Braibanti, and the social and legal opposition he faced over his sexuality in mid-1960s Rome. Solemn, stately and perhaps...
psychologytoday.com
Burning Man Highlights the Primordial Human Need for Ritual
Burning Man is a sacred gathering attended by overwhelmingly non-religious individuals. Ritual is at the core of the event, creating deeply meaningful experiences for its members. The need for ritual is at the core of civilization itself and remains with us today. At the end of each summer, hordes of...
‘Lord of the Ants’ Review: Gianni Amelio Finds the Pathos in a Shameful Italian Chapter of Anti-Gay Repression
Gianni Amelio’s chronicle of the persecution of Aldo Braibanti, Lord of the Ants (Il Signore delle Formiche), doesn’t avoid the propensity of many Italian period dramas for dense verbosity, with characters spouting great gobs of manicured prose. That’s perhaps especially the case since the protagonist was a poet, playwright and philosopher. But Amelio’s classical approach, and the dignified refusal of martyrdom in Luigi Lo Cascio’s lead performance, make this account of Braibanti’s controversial imprisonment for homosexuality in 1968 after a four-year trial a quietly stirring portrait of institutional intolerance. The Braibanti case drew international attention in the wake of his conviction...
Comments / 0