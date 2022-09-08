Read full article on original website
Quantum Leap Trailer Debuts NBC's Time Travel Revival
33 years ago, in 1989, the original Quantum Leap hit the air and for five seasons we followed Dr. Sam Beckett through time as he tried to get back home. Now, physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee) will follow in Beckett's footsteps--literally--in the upcoming Quantum Leap revival. Here's the first trailer for the upcoming series.
Prime Video's The Peripheral From Westworld's Lisa Joy And Jonathan Nolan Gets First Trippy Trailer
Amazon Prime Video has released a nearly two-minute teaser trailer for The Peripheral, the upcoming sci-fi streaming series based on the 2014 William Gibson book of the same name. The show is created by author and screenwriter Scott Smith (Siberia, The Burnt Orange Heresy), and Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serve as executive producers.
James Bond: 007 #2
"The day you stop learning...stop moving forward...is the day you die, they say." James Bond mourns a lost love even as he closes in on a clandestine organization whose agents would prefer that James die before he gets too close to their secrets. The action continues in this new spy thriller by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and Marco Finnegan (Kolchak).
