New Mutants #29 - Fights and Feelings
SIBLING REVIVAL! Gabby and Karma have gone missing…and it’s up to Daken and James Proudstar to track them down! Stained by their own sense of failures concerning their respective siblings—Daken’s guilt over not being able to protect Gabby from the Shadow King and Warpath’s avoidance in reuniting with the recently resurrected John Proudstar—the two must face their own insecurities in order to find the young mutants.
A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2
The Celestials said "correct excess deviation." Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?
New Fantastic Four #4 - Hell in a Handbasket Part 4
The New Fantastic Four's battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues - and if Wolverine can't control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it's going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!
The Lego Black Panther Set Is Massive, Releases Very Soon
The Lego Group has unveiled a new Black Panther set based on the Marvel hero, which captures the look of the Wakandan defender in a build-and-display model. Comprised of 2,961 pieces, the kit can be assembled to create a bust of the hero portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Once assembled, you'll be able to pose the life-size bust in the distinctive "Wakanda Forever" crossed arm pose, or you can choose to keep the gloves separate.
LOTR: Heroes Of Middle-earth Gameplay Footage Revealed
As part of GameSpot Swipe, we spoke with Electronic Arts to learn more details on its upcoming Lord of the Rings mobile game, Heroes of Middle-earth, with the game's art director, Chris Salazar. The game lets players bring famous Middle-earth characters to battle in a fight between good and evil....
Wolverine #24 - Hell to Pay
HELL ON EARTH - AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! The Hand's HELLBRIDE seeks revenge on WOLVERINE and SOLEM. But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a dire play from the Best There Is may be the planet's last, best hope!
Blade Runner: Black Lotus #2
Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave her violent past behind and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where Replicants are still hunted and feared?
The Little Mermaid Live-Action Movie's First Teaser is Here
Disney is bent on bringing every one of its classic animated films to life in a hybrid live-action and CG version. One of the biggest films yet to get that treatment is The Little Mermaid. The entertainment giant unveiled the first teaser for the movie at its D23 event today.
Tegan and Sara’s Teenage Years Form a Sweet, Scruffy Coming-of-Age Series in Amazon’s ‘High School’
The second scene in “High School,” before even the title card makes an appearance, sees future Canadian pop star Tegan Quin absently staring at the already-iconic Icelandic pop star Björk. While the swan queen would serve as a sound role model for any artistic-minded youth, Björk’s words barely register with the brooding young woman, sitting in her basement, building resentment toward a sister who’s upstairs monopolizing their once-shared friend, Phoebe (Olivia Rouyre). Soon, in a fight ostensibly started over a loud boombox, Sara (Seazynn Gilliland) gets one heck of a shiner from her frustrated sibling, Tegan (played by Railey Gilliland). But...
Collider
From 'Cowboy Bebop' to 'Ghost Stories': Best English-Dubbed Anime Series For Dub Haters
The fierce battle between the subs and the dubs has been drawn-out for decades, and quite frankly, it is a battle worth looking into. As South Korean film Parasite (2019)'s director, Bong Joon-ho once said: "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the same postulation applies to anime as well.
‘No Bears’ Film Review: Jafar Panahi Continues to Create Powerful Art, Even When Officially Banned
Capping an already a stellar year, the Venice competition closed on a soaring note following the Friday premiere of “No Bears,” the latest from the masterful Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi. The director, of course, was not present; he is currently imprisoned and ordered to serve a six-year sentence.
TIFF Hidden Gem: ‘Brother’ Director Talks Black Struggle and Joy in Mystery Drama
At a time when Canadian film is under fire for its lack of diversity, Clement Virgo has always been a step ahead. Having arrived in Canada from his native Jamaica at age 11, Virgo in 1995 screened his feature directorial debut, Rude, about three characters struggling for inner city redemption in 1990s Toronto, at Cannes and the Toronto Film Festival. More from The Hollywood ReporterKit Harington Praises 'House of the Dragon' for Being "Its Own Thing"'Bros' Review: Billy Eichner in a Gay Rom-Com That's Good Enough to Make You Wish It Were Better'Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe'...
Cobra Kai season 5 review: "Another rock-solid installment in the Karate Kid saga"
Cobra Kai isn't all about roundhouse kicks. While last season was laser-focused on the All Valley Tournament, this time 'round, the karate action takes a backseat for an installment that's fixed on character growth – and it makes for a revitalized season of television despite an unsteady start. Season 5 kicks off with big bad Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) opening Cobra Kai dojos all over the valley, Miguel...
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Pokes Fun at a Classic ‘Karate Kid 2’ Error
Who’s the MVP of Cobra Kai Season 5? You can make a strong case for a variety of different characters (Terry Silver, Johnny, and the perpetually underrated Amanda “karate adjacent” LaRusso instantly come to mind), but there’s a persuasive argument to be made for reformed Karate Kid II villain Chozen Toguchi.
