At a time when Canadian film is under fire for its lack of diversity, Clement Virgo has always been a step ahead. Having arrived in Canada from his native Jamaica at age 11, Virgo in 1995 screened his feature directorial debut, Rude, about three characters struggling for inner city redemption in 1990s Toronto, at Cannes and the Toronto Film Festival. More from The Hollywood ReporterKit Harington Praises 'House of the Dragon' for Being "Its Own Thing"'Bros' Review: Billy Eichner in a Gay Rom-Com That's Good Enough to Make You Wish It Were Better'Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe'...

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO