Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2
The Celestials said "correct excess deviation." Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?
Gamespot
Wolverine #24 - Hell to Pay
HELL ON EARTH - AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! The Hand's HELLBRIDE seeks revenge on WOLVERINE and SOLEM. But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a dire play from the Best There Is may be the planet's last, best hope!
Gamespot
The Dead Lucky #2 - This Is Trauma
The debut of San Francisco’s newest electric superhero rubs plenty the wrong way, and Bibi struggles to find common ground in her relationships with both the living and the dead. As the Salvation Gang beefs up their army, Morrow takes a quieter approach to unmasking the vigilante.
Gamespot
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #132
As the TMNT continue to train under the tutelage of the Shredder in Northampton, the techniques they are learning take a bizarrely arcane turn. Will Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo, and Jennika learn how to master and control the dark ninja arts… or will they be consumed by them? One thing’s for certain: if they are to have any chance at success, they will need to seek out a light from the past to help guide their way.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
LOTR: Heroes Of Middle-earth Gameplay Footage Revealed
As part of GameSpot Swipe, we spoke with Electronic Arts to learn more details on its upcoming Lord of the Rings mobile game, Heroes of Middle-earth, with the game's art director, Chris Salazar. The game lets players bring famous Middle-earth characters to battle in a fight between good and evil....
Gamespot
New Mutants #29 - Fights and Feelings
SIBLING REVIVAL! Gabby and Karma have gone missing…and it’s up to Daken and James Proudstar to track them down! Stained by their own sense of failures concerning their respective siblings—Daken’s guilt over not being able to protect Gabby from the Shadow King and Warpath’s avoidance in reuniting with the recently resurrected John Proudstar—the two must face their own insecurities in order to find the young mutants.
Laura Poitras’ Doc About the Sackler Family Wins Top Award at Venice Film Festival
Laura Poitras’ latest exposé, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, was awarded the highly coveted Golden Lion award at the 79th Venice Film Festival on Saturday. The film follows the life and activism of Nan Goldin and her battle against Purdue Pharma owners, the Sackler family, who agreed in March to a court settlement of $6 billion toward victims of their highly addictive drug, OxyContin. The Sacklers were described in 2020 by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform as having played a “central role in fueling one of America's most devastating public health crises,” having generated over $35 billion in revenue off the prescription painkiller. After receiving the top award, Poitras thanked the festival for recognizing that “documentary is cinema.” The film adds to Poitras’ highly acclaimed canon of work, including her Oscar-winning film Citizenfour about Edward Snowden, and the Oscar-nominated 2006 documentary My Country, My Country on life in Iraq under American occupation.Read it at Associated Pres
Comments / 0