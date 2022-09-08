ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How The Heartbreak High Reboot Flips The Narrative Of The One-Dimensional WOC

It's not often we see a strong woman of colour (WOC) as the lead protagonist in scripted Australian television, but Heartbreak High breaks away from the norm with Ayesha Madon's casting. The Netflix teen drama — which is a reboot of the original 90s show of the same name — positions Madon's character Amerie as central to the drama, emotion, conflict and love that unfolds at Hartley High School across eight episodes.
Salary Story: I Make £64k & Live On A Houseboat

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
9 Ways To Save on Travel in Retirement During Times of Inflation

For many retirees, their No. 1 retirement aspiration is to travel. A Transamerica survey found that 62% of Americans hope to travel in retirement, more than the number who aspire to spend more time with friends and family (57%) or pursue a new hobby (48%). But budgeting for travel in retirement is becoming increasingly difficult. "With inflation, achieving this goal in the near term may seem impossible right now," said Shannon Raisor, senior team lead of customer support at Wise. "But (by) taking a few key steps to manage their money, retirees can have the adventure of a lifetime without the financial burden." Here's how retirees can travel throughout their golden years without blowing their fixed budgets.
