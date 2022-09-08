Read full article on original website
Related
Husband Raging at Partner for Saving More Money Each Month Blasted
A woman has asked Mumsnet for support after her husband spent all his money for the month then asked her for more.
'Selfish' Husband Spending Inheritance on Car, Friends-Only Trip Dragged
"To be treating himself and not doing anything for you is really pretty mean," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
Woman Refuses to Pay Rent to Live in Partner's House
Should a person always pay their way in a partnership?. When a person decides to be in a romantic partnership with another, they are committing to work together in making their lifestyle feasible.
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Refinery29
How The Heartbreak High Reboot Flips The Narrative Of The One-Dimensional WOC
It's not often we see a strong woman of colour (WOC) as the lead protagonist in scripted Australian television, but Heartbreak High breaks away from the norm with Ayesha Madon's casting. The Netflix teen drama — which is a reboot of the original 90s show of the same name — positions Madon's character Amerie as central to the drama, emotion, conflict and love that unfolds at Hartley High School across eight episodes.
Refinery29
Salary Story: I Make £64k & Live On A Houseboat
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
msn.com
9 Ways To Save on Travel in Retirement During Times of Inflation
For many retirees, their No. 1 retirement aspiration is to travel. A Transamerica survey found that 62% of Americans hope to travel in retirement, more than the number who aspire to spend more time with friends and family (57%) or pursue a new hobby (48%). But budgeting for travel in retirement is becoming increasingly difficult. "With inflation, achieving this goal in the near term may seem impossible right now," said Shannon Raisor, senior team lead of customer support at Wise. "But (by) taking a few key steps to manage their money, retirees can have the adventure of a lifetime without the financial burden." Here's how retirees can travel throughout their golden years without blowing their fixed budgets.
Retirees Reveal the 5 Worst Purchases They Ever Made
Buyer's remorse can happen at any point in our lives including during retirement years. Amid the current inflationary period, many retirees are trying to be mindful with their money. Certain...
Comments / 0