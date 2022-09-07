Chad Johnson spent 11 years as a professional football player. Now he's joining the media to talk about a different kind of football. The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was announced as one of three personalities who will anchor Fox Sports' "World Cup Tonight" studio show during the global event this fall. Joining Johnson in the studio are host Kate Abdo and former U.S. men's national team player Maurice Edu.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO