ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dancing With the Stars’ Jenna Johnson Reacts to Husband Val Chmerkovskiy’s ‘Perfect’ Season 31 Partnership With Gabby Windey

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

No. 1 fan! Val Chmerkovskiy is returning to the ballroom for Dancing With the Stars season 31 — and wife Jenna Johnson is eager to watch his weekly routines from the sidelines.

“I’m just the spouse now,” the pregnant dancer, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 7, while promoting her second fashion collaboration with Jo+Jax. “I just get to be supportive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExC2B_0hmyNrcC00
Shutterstock (2); ABC/Craig Sjodin

While the Utah native — who previously finished in second place with JoJo Siwa during season 30 last year— is sitting out the inaugural Disney+ season, the 36-year-old Ukraine native is returning to teach Gabby Windey how to cha cha, foxtrot and jive.

“I had to tell [Val] who she was [at first] because obviously I’m a massive Bachelor fan,” Johnson excitedly told Us on Thursday. “I think that they are going to be perfect together on the show.”

She added: “I love her personality. I love her work ethic and I think their banter is gonna be hysterical ‘cause he’s suave and she just like real so I think it’s gonna be hysterical. I just know from their little progress of rehearsing already before the premiere that they are ready and she’s in it to win it.”

While Johnson — who took home the mirrorball trophy in season 26 with Adam Rippon — has not attended any of Chmerkovskiy and the 31-year-old Bachelorette’s practices, she gushed over their progress after watching a few videos sent by her husband.

“The excitement that Val has when he comes home after rehearsal has just been so fun to see and so inspiring,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum, who previously partnered with Bachelor in Paradise’s Joe Amabile during DWTS season 27, noted. “Like he has somebody that’s capable of going all the way, you know? So I cannot wait. He’s never had anybody from Bachelor Nation and I’m like, ‘Oh, get ready, they are committed and they love their people on the show.’”

In addition to watching season 31, which premieres later this month, and nesting ahead of her baby boy’s arrival early next year, Johnson is tapping into her inner fashion designer skills for a second line of athletic wear with Jo+Jax.

“We wanted to do a line specifically that was going to be accessible to everyone and anyone,” the ABC personality told Us on Thursday. “So our sizes run from a youth small all the way to double XL. We wanted to design something that you could wear to dance class or to a fitness class, Soul Cycle, anything and I’m really proud of this collection.”

Johnson added: “I’m so, so in love and proud of these pieces and even, like, while I’ve been pregnant, I’ve been sporting them!”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on Disney+ Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s Wedding to Nikki Bella

Happy for them. Carrie Ann Inaba sent love to ex Artem Chigvintsev after his wedding to Nikki Bella. “Congratulations,” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 54, wrote via an Instagram Story of the joint wedding post by Bella, 38, and Chigvintsev, 40, on Monday, August 29. Inaba tagged both her ex-boyfriend and the Total Bellas star and added a slew of red heart emojis.
THEATER & DANCE
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The List

Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jenna Johnson
People

'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date

The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan. During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Dance#Dancing With The Stars
US Magazine

‘Bachelor’ Stylist Defends Rachel Recchia’s Dress After Backlash: ‘For All That Think I Hate Her’

Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Reveals More Health Update After Hospitalization

American Idol star Just Sam, also known as Samantha Diaz, recently revealed that she was hospitalized due to an unknown illness. Now, we have an update on her condition. Diaz, who won the singing competition show during season 18, has had health issues for a long time. She posted several photos on her Instagram story updating what was going on. Diaz shared a photo of a hospital scale, writing: “100 lbs is crazyyy. I seriously need help.” She also had a negative experience, writing that she hated the hospital and needed better doctors.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby #3

Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine, 43, and model Behati Prinsloo, 34, have another baby on the way!. People magazine confirms they are expecting their third child. Adam and Behati are already the parents of daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Over the weekend, Behati was spotted with...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

202K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy