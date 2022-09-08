ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Board approves Shreveport employee health care plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport’s Health Care Trust Fund Board voted Tuesday afternoon to approve new health care plans and tiers for city employees, a move the police union is vowing to fight. “What they are proposing right now they have only been working on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

VR medical training coming to Shreveport

CenterPoint officials say they made the donation with struggling families in mind. A water main break at Shallowhorne and Willard is the cause of the issue, the city says. City leaders started the War Room Initiative back in December of 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Union Blasts Propose Change to Health Plan

A meeting is set for tomorrow to hash out the health care coverage for Shreveport City employees and retirees. It will be held at 3pm at Riverview Hall. But the Mayor and the Health Care Trust Fund Board are getting another loud message about the proposed changes from the Shreveport Police Officers Association. President of the SPOA Michael Carter writes:
SHREVEPORT, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KSLA

SPD invites community to National Night Out Parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is inviting all members of the community to the National Night Out Parade, with the goal of giving crime and drugs a going away party. The event starts on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. and the parade will travel from the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Mansfield water system sustains major rupture

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials are advising citizens that a water main suffered a major rupture Wednesday evening. They say a large number of customers and businesses will experience low or no water pressure while crews work to repair the issue. The city hopes to have the water pressure restored within the next few hours.
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Blanchard Supporting First Responders With BBQ This Sunday

It is almost surreal to think that this Sunday, September 11, will mark twenty one years since the day our world stood still. On September 11, 2001, as we all watched with disbelief as those planes hit the towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania, we made a vow to never forget.
BLANCHARD, LA
KTBS

Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case

GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
KTBS

First use of drone revealed water tank problems

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Holes exposed atop four Shreveport water towers that set off a system-wide boil advisory last week, were found after the city used a drone for the first time for an annual inspection. The drone the city used belong to the Louisiana Department of Health. The city's water...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

66 students in Bossier achieve perfect scores on LEAP test

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Despite lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bossier Parish School District is holding its own in terms of the number of students earning perfect scores on the LEAP test. School officials say 66 students in the district made perfect scores on one or more...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive

Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
