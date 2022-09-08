Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
brproud.com
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
Natchitoches Times
Supernatural Louisiana to be theme of the Louisiana Studies Conference on Sept. 17 at NSU
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference on Saturday, September 17 in the Creative and Performing Arts Complex. Presentation sessions will begin on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:45 p.m. Scholars from throughout Louisiana as well as Alabama, Ohio, Texas, and England, will make presentations on aspects of Louisiana archaeology, religion, material culture, folklore, art, history and literature. Admission to the conference is free and open to the public.
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing
BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned key stakeholders at the Bridge Center for Hope were alerted this morning that the mental health center is downsizing. According to emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, the center's executive director sent a memo about the restructuring to board members just minutes after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto called asking questions about the layoffs. Board members said they had no idea the center was downsizing until that email went out Friday morning.
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana will change the way its residents vote, with a paper record and more oversight
After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system....
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs
Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 911 system is dropping calls; parish urges people to call back
Some people calling 911 in East Baton Rouge Parish are having their calls dropped or interrupted, parish officials said in a news release. Anyone who calls 911 and has their call dropped should immediately call back, the release said. A dropped call won't interrupt an emergency response; first responders will continue any response in progress and will be expecting a callback.
wrkf.org
Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
myneworleans.com
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Louisiana Lawmakers Move To Eliminate State Income Tax
Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. Is this a good or bad thing? How will this effect the middle-class, elderly, students, and low-income residents in the state? According to reports, the house committee will be meeting on September 13, 2022, to discuss ways and a means to change the state tax code.
Louisiana Fail Is So Funny We Are Rushing to Buy This
Louisiana the Land of Beautiful Mountains... Louisiana is best known for its Bayou Mountain, oh wait, this is all totally false information. Okay, maybe Louisiana has one mountain, yes, just one mountain. Driskill Mountain is the highest natural summit in Louisiana. Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish boasts 535 feet above sea level a big ole pile of rocks marks the high point.
theadvocate.com
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
theadvocate.com
Some Baton Rouge teachers were denied paid COVID leave. The district says it's addressing it.
Nearly 200 employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system have reported getting sick from COVID since the beginning of July, but most of them have had to wait until the start of this month before the school district would process their claims for fully paid COVID leave. Part...
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,262 new cases, 10 new deaths on September 6
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,262 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,438,630 and the total number of deaths to 17,895. For more Coronavirus News Click Here As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may […]
KTBS
New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens
SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
theadvocate.com
Declaring stormwater network a utility will let East Baton Rouge bill taxpayers for it
East Baton Rouge Parish leaders hope to combine city and parish stormwater systems into a public utility district that would allow them to assess a new fee, and then use the proceeds to maintain the system in a way that will reduce or eliminate future flooding. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s...
brproud.com
7 heart healthy, low-cholesterol snack ideas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent studies indicate that many locals are struggling to keep their health in check. According to a 2021 report from America’s Health Rankings, 37.6 percent of people in Louisiana are battling high cholesterol. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says...
