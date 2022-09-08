ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 4

Related
brproud.com

Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Supernatural Louisiana to be theme of the Louisiana Studies Conference on Sept. 17 at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference on Saturday, September 17 in the Creative and Performing Arts Complex. Presentation sessions will begin on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:45 p.m. Scholars from throughout Louisiana as well as Alabama, Ohio, Texas, and England, will make presentations on aspects of Louisiana archaeology, religion, material culture, folklore, art, history and literature. Admission to the conference is free and open to the public.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
wbrz.com

NAKAMOTO: Despite dedicated funding from taxpayers, Baton Rouge mental health facility downsizing

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned key stakeholders at the Bridge Center for Hope were alerted this morning that the mental health center is downsizing. According to emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, the center's executive director sent a memo about the restructuring to board members just minutes after Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto called asking questions about the layoffs. Board members said they had no idea the center was downsizing until that email went out Friday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Vaccines
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KTBS

Louisiana Higher Ed: NSU president now official, new cancer data and nurse needs

Dr. Marcus Jones was named president of NSU in November 2021 and was formally invested to the office Friday, Sept. 9. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master’s in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. (Courtesy of Northwestern State University)
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge's 911 system is dropping calls; parish urges people to call back

Some people calling 911 in East Baton Rouge Parish are having their calls dropped or interrupted, parish officials said in a news release. Anyone who calls 911 and has their call dropped should immediately call back, the release said. A dropped call won't interrupt an emergency response; first responders will continue any response in progress and will be expecting a callback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrkf.org

Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health
myneworleans.com

Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Lawmakers Move To Eliminate State Income Tax

Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. Is this a good or bad thing? How will this effect the middle-class, elderly, students, and low-income residents in the state? According to reports, the house committee will be meeting on September 13, 2022, to discuss ways and a means to change the state tax code.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Fail Is So Funny We Are Rushing to Buy This

Louisiana the Land of Beautiful Mountains... Louisiana is best known for its Bayou Mountain, oh wait, this is all totally false information. Okay, maybe Louisiana has one mountain, yes, just one mountain. Driskill Mountain is the highest natural summit in Louisiana. Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish boasts 535 feet above sea level a big ole pile of rocks marks the high point.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theadvocate.com

Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens

SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

7 heart healthy, low-cholesterol snack ideas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent studies indicate that many locals are struggling to keep their health in check. According to a 2021 report from America’s Health Rankings, 37.6 percent of people in Louisiana are battling high cholesterol. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy