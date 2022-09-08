A special thank you to the Avalon Free Public Library for once again sponsoring our Wednesday morning Avalon Dune and Beach Walk Program this summer season. With their generous support, we were able to offer this program free of charge and bring the wonders of our wetlands and coastal ecosystems to 178 adults and children from the local community. This was the highest participation in the program we’ve had since the start of our partnership, and we’re grateful to the Library for their continued support!

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO