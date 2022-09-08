ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

There's just something about this September weather and we're loving it here at Harpoons! Bring your crew (two and four-legged 🤗) and catch some of this Delaware Bay view!. Our food is fresh, our cocktails are crafty and we'll be happy to take care of YOU!
Prime Rib Buffet Dinner Cruise NJ – The Cape May Whale Watcher

Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.
capemayvibe.com

A special thank you to the Avalon Free Public Library for once again sponsoring our Wednesday morning Avalon Dune and Beach Walk…

A special thank you to the Avalon Free Public Library for once again sponsoring our Wednesday morning Avalon Dune and Beach Walk Program this summer season. With their generous support, we were able to offer this program free of charge and bring the wonders of our wetlands and coastal ecosystems to 178 adults and children from the local community. This was the highest participation in the program we've had since the start of our partnership, and we're grateful to the Library for their continued support!
capemayvibe.com

Grab your tickets for THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, running through October 2nd, Wed-Sat at 7pm and Sat & Sun at 2pm. https://capemays…

Grab your tickets for THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, running through October 2nd, Wed-Sat at 7pm and Sat & Sun at 2pm. https://capemaystage.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=377.
capemayvibe.com

This content isn't available right now

Good Earth Organic Eatery is always a hit on our West Cape May Food Tour!. When this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.
capemayvibe.com

The Exit Zero Jazz Festival schedule released! Find a link to download at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup. Ferry Park Passes…

The Exit Zero Jazz Festival schedule released! Find a link to download at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup. Ferry Park Passes and Night Concert reserved seats can be purchased online. Save the ticket seller fees by calling the Fest Box Office on 609-849-9202.
capemayvibe.com

Harvest Brew Fest

Are you around on September 17, 2022? Check out the Harvest Brew Fest with Cape May MAC!. Enjoy craft beers and celebrate South Jersey during this all-day festival that celebrates all things local! Enjoy local food vendors, local artisans, local craft beers and local musical talent. This event is FREE...
capemayvibe.com

This combo is calling your name. Our French toast is made on a delicious French baguette with fresh berries, cinnamon, sea salt honeycomb butter & mint. Enjoy with a mimosa for breakfast perfection.
capemayvibe.com

Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the sh…

Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the shop on Perry Street or check us out online!.
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Residences on Pacific will now be a Hotel? This property was supposed to be a J1 student seasonal building. Now they want to change to a hotel. If you want to attend the board meeting be at Wildwood City Hall. 4400 New Jersey Ave, Monday Sept 12 at 6p

According to the public notice, 3615 Pacific Avenue LLC and 3600 Pacific Ave LLC (the owners), are "seeking amended site plan approval in order to construct a 64 unit hotel complex, where a 74 unit high-rise multifamily residential building with commercial space on the ground floor was previously approved (the "Project")."
capemayvibe.com

Some of the many new arrivals in our men's department are these luxuriously warm, all-cotton Turkish robes! With the chilly months ahead, indulge yourself or the man in your life to some well-deserved comfort. Visit us on Washington Street Mall for our full selection. Much thanks to our friends at Magic Brain Cafe for letting us photograph!
capemayvibe.com

It's everyone's favorite night of the week…. Hemingway's Prime Rib Night!🥩🍴 • Join us tonight from 4:30-9pm for our delicious …

It's everyone's favorite night of the week…. Join us tonight from 4:30-9pm for our delicious Prime Rib Dinner!. Reservations Recommended – 609.884.5611 ext. 550.
beerconnoisseur.com

Cape May Brewing Co. Announces Return of Pick of the Batch Fall Festival

Cape May Brewing Co. in Cape May, New Jersey has announced the return of its Pick of the Batch Fall Festival. Full details are below. Cape May, NJ -- Cape May Brewing Company is excited to officially announce the return of their Pick of the Batch Fall Festival on Saturday, October 8th from 12pm to 6pm. The inaugural event was held in October of 2019, and it's coming back bigger and better than ever. Pick of the Batch will feature live music, new seasonal brews, featured vendors, and fun fall activities for the whole family.
CAPE MAY, NJ

