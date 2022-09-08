ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

The Exit Zero Jazz Festival schedule released! Find a link to download at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup. Ferry Park Passes…

By Cape May Attractions
 2 days ago
Grab your tickets for THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, running through October 2nd, Wed-Sat at 7pm and Sat & Sun at 2pm. https://capemays…

Grab your tickets for THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, running through October 2nd, Wed-Sat at 7pm and Sat & Sun at 2pm. https://capemaystage.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=377.
Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo

There’s just something about this September weather and we’re loving it here at Harpoons! Bring your crew (two and four-legged 🤗) and catch some of this Delaware Bay view!. Our food is fresh, our cocktails are crafty and we’ll be happy to take care of YOU!
A special thank you to the Avalon Free Public Library for once again sponsoring our Wednesday morning Avalon Dune and Beach Walk…

A special thank you to the Avalon Free Public Library for once again sponsoring our Wednesday morning Avalon Dune and Beach Walk Program this summer season. With their generous support, we were able to offer this program free of charge and bring the wonders of our wetlands and coastal ecosystems to 178 adults and children from the local community. This was the highest participation in the program we’ve had since the start of our partnership, and we’re grateful to the Library for their continued support!
Prime Rib Buffet Dinner Cruise NJ – The Cape May Whale Watcher

Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.
#Jazz#Local Life#Linus Music#Entertain#Havingfun#Performance Info#Festival#Localevent
We were so honored to have theatre critic Peter Filichia's join us on Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Peter said on his…

We were so honored to have theatre critic Peter Filichia’s join us on Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Peter said on his on the popular podcast on www.broadwayradio.com. “The opening night audience was riveted!” and “Get to Cape May Stage and see THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT!” THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT runs through October 2nd. Tickets are selling fast. Don’t delay. Click link to buy tickets or for more information.
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Residences on Pacific will now be a Hotel? This property was supposed to be a J1 student seasonal building. Now they want to change to a hotel. If you want to attend the board meeting be at Wildwood City Hall. 4400 New Jersey Ave, Monday Sept 12 at 6p

According to the public notice, 3615 Pacific Avenue LLC and 3600 Pacific Ave LLC (the owners), are “seeking amended site plan approval in order to construct a 64 unit hotel complex, where a 74 unit high-rise multifamily residential building with commercial space on the ground floor was previously approved (the “Project”).”
Harvest Brew Fest

Are you around on September 17, 2022? Check out the Harvest Brew Fest with Cape May MAC!. Enjoy craft beers and celebrate South Jersey during this all-day festival that celebrates all things local! Enjoy local food vendors, local artisans, local craft beers and local musical talent. This event is FREE...
It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!! But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Frid…

It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!!. But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 PM or Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. Click link below or call 609-770-8311. http://capemaystage.showare.com/TheLifespanofaFact.
It's everyone's favorite night of the week…. Hemingway's Prime Rib Night!🥩🍴 • Join us tonight from 4:30-9pm for our delicious …

It's everyone's favorite night of the week…. Join us tonight from 4:30-9pm for our delicious Prime Rib Dinner!. Reservations Recommended – 609.884.5611 ext. 550.
Photos from Bath Time's post

Some of the many new arrivals in our men’s department are these luxuriously warm, all-cotton Turkish robes! With the chilly months ahead, indulge yourself or the man in your life to some well-deserved comfort. Visit us on Washington Street Mall for our full selection. Much thanks to our friends at Magic Brain Cafe for letting us photograph!
CAPE MAY, NJ

