It's everyone's favorite night of the week…. Hemingway's Prime Rib Night!🥩🍴 • Join us tonight from 4:30-9pm for our delicious …

Grab your tickets for THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, running through October 2nd, Wed-Sat at 7pm and Sat & Sun at 2pm.
Grab your tickets for THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, running through October 2nd, Wed-Sat at 7pm and Sat & Sun at 2pm. https://capemaystage.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=377.
We are still open daily with indoor and outdoor ocean view dining through October 10th!!!🏖😎
We are still open daily with indoor and outdoor ocean view dining through October 10th!!!🏖😎. Call ahead for FAST Pick up!!!!🍕📲609-522-0034.
Fridays should be fun and Cape May Stage can help. Jump in the car, drive into Cape May, head to your favorite restaurant, grab…
Fridays should be fun and Cape May Stage can help. Jump in the car, drive into Cape May, head to your favorite restaurant, grab a quick bite and then walk over to Cape May Stage and let "The Lifespan of a Fact" be the best part of your week. Showtime is 7pm. Call 609-770-8311 or visit.
Prime Rib Buffet Dinner Cruise NJ – The Cape May Whale Watcher
Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.
We open at noon daily for indoor and outdoor dining!🍷 Please visit our website for current hours. !!!!Due to private events we …
We open at noon daily for indoor and outdoor dining!🍷 Please visit our website for current hours. !!!!Due to private events we will have our last seating at 230pm both Friday and Saturday. Bottle bar is open until 4pm. Vineyard bar hours for Friday and Saturday is 12-2!!!!. #willowcreekwinery
Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo
There’s just something about this September weather and we’re loving it here at Harpoons! Bring your crew (two and four-legged 🤗) and catch some of this Delaware Bay view!. Our food is fresh, our cocktails are crafty and we’ll be happy to take care of YOU!
Who found Phil last week? The clipart in Vol. 20 Issue 30 was hidden in the Cape May Lewes Ferry ad on page 71. Congratulation…
The clipart in Vol. 20 Issue 30 was hidden in the Cape May Lewes Ferry ad on page 71. Congratulations Bob Thorton for guessing correctly! Enjoy your $20 Exit Zero Filling Station Gift Card.
We were so honored to have theatre critic Peter Filichia's join us on Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Peter said on his…
We were so honored to have theatre critic Peter Filichia’s join us on Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Peter said on his on the popular podcast on www.broadwayradio.com. “The opening night audience was riveted!” and “Get to Cape May Stage and see THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT!” THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT runs through October 2nd. Tickets are selling fast. Don’t delay. Click link to buy tickets or for more information.
Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the sh…
Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the shop on Perry Street or check us out online!.
Photos from Bath Time's post
Some of the many new arrivals in our men’s department are these luxuriously warm, all-cotton Turkish robes! With the chilly months ahead, indulge yourself or the man in your life to some well-deserved comfort. Visit us on Washington Street Mall for our full selection. Much thanks to our friends at Magic Brain Cafe for letting us photograph!
Exciting things are happening at the Beach Shack this fall! Our last day of the season is tomorrow, September 7th, as we kick-of…
Exciting things are happening at the Beach Shack this fall! Our last day of the season is tomorrow, September 7th, as we kick-off an expansive renovation to upgrade our ocean view suites. Stay tuned for updates and we’ll see you next spring! The Rusty Nail will remain open for lunch and dinner until Columbus Day!
It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!! But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Frid…
It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!!. But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 PM or Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. Click link below or call 609-770-8311. http://capemaystage.showare.com/TheLifespanofaFact.
The Exit Zero Jazz Festival schedule released! Find a link to download at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup. Ferry Park Passes…
The Exit Zero Jazz Festival schedule released! Find a link to download at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup. Ferry Park Passes and Night Concert reserved seats can be purchased online. Save the ticket seller fees by calling the Fest Box Office on 609-849-9202.
This content isn't available right now
Good Earth Organic Eatery is always a hit on our West Cape May Food Tour!. When this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.
Harvest Brew Fest
Are you around on September 17, 2022? Check out the Harvest Brew Fest with Cape May MAC!. Enjoy craft beers and celebrate South Jersey during this all-day festival that celebrates all things local! Enjoy local food vendors, local artisans, local craft beers and local musical talent. This event is FREE...
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Summer season finale weekend in Somers Point
“After a fabulous summer of free entertainment, ‘The Good Old Days’ weekend is upon us with one last phenomenal Atlanticare Concert on the beach in Somers Point,” shares Carmen Marotta of Tony Marts Presents. The Atlanticare Concert on the Beach begins Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, with a...
The Residences on Pacific will now be a Hotel? This property was supposed to be a J1 student seasonal building. Now they want to change to a hotel. If you want to attend the board meeting be at Wildwood City Hall. 4400 New Jersey Ave, Monday Sept 12 at 6p
According to the public notice, 3615 Pacific Avenue LLC and 3600 Pacific Ave LLC (the owners), are “seeking amended site plan approval in order to construct a 64 unit hotel complex, where a 74 unit high-rise multifamily residential building with commercial space on the ground floor was previously approved (the “Project”).”
Square 1 OUT, 2nd Block IN
The short-lived Square One restaurant at 10 N. 1st St. (Canyon's/Twigs/Plumb Loco/Dos Locos/Lily Thai/Square 1) will soon become a part of the newly formed 2nd Block Hospitality Management organization, joining Aqua Grill, The Pines and Drift all on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. There is no firm decision as per a name, but we WILL keep you posted!
Classic Beach Home Just Listed in Downtown Bethany
Classic beach home with contemporary architectural design located on a highly desirable street in downtown Bethany Beach. Only two blocks from the beach! A welcoming front deck and an open floor plan provides plenty of space for large gatherings. Featuring vaulted ceilings, a spacious front sunroom, living room with a gas-burning fireplace and an open kitchen/dining room design, ideal for entertaining. Every room offers large beautiful Anderson windows and doors providing an abundance of natural light. A spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, bamboo flooring and a fireplace provides numerous design options. Direct access to an expansive rear deck presents a peaceful and private setting. The large loft area offers double closets and room to sleep six. A wide rear staircase and high-quality chair-lift, provide easy access to and from a conditioned two car garage. Parking for up to 8 vehicles, a fully fenced in yard and outside shower. Offered fully furnished. Never rented but has excellent potential to rent. Rental projections and floor plans available upon request. Bethany Beach has outstanding entertainment, life guarded beaches, and a variety of shops and restaurants. All these wonderful features and location make this property the perfect beach home!
