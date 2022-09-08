Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
readthereporter.com
Enjoy best of art, shopping, music this Saturday at Meet Me on Main in Carmel
Come to the Carmel Arts & Design District from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 for Allied Solutions’ Meet Me on Main. Make your way to Main Street and Range Line Road for an evening of art, shopping, music, and more. Meet Me on Main is the...
Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim
GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
Fox 59
Showers and storms around this Sunday
Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
WIBC.com
Closures Starting Friday Night Due to North Split Construction
INDIANAPOLIS—You’ll have to look out for some closures in and near downtown Indianapolis beginning Friday evening, due to North Split construction, said the Indiana Dept. of Transportation. I-65 between Alabama St. and College Ave. will be down to one lane because of paving, beginning Friday night at 9...
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
readthereporter.com
The world is a little brighter now
A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
indianapolismonthly.com
Home & Willow Is An Inside Job
A LIVING SPACE that reflects our personal tastes and imparts a sense of serenity, as well as pride, tops many a list of #lifegoals. And Home & Willow is waiting to tailor such a living space for you and your family. Founder Stacy Stater came up with the concept of...
Good News: Good Morning Mama's in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited the breakfast crowd this week at Good Morning Mama’s in Broad Ripple. Besides perhaps a western omelet, Dave was looking for your positive, uplifting stories. Employee Kendra was happy to share. “The good news is that we’re still open,” she said....
North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street
Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
readthereporter.com
Can you hear me now, Noblesville?
Pandemic masking highlights undiagnosed hearing loss. Across the nation and right here in Hamilton County, Beltone is seeing a rise in patients who did not know they were struggling with hearing loss. Many new Noblesville Beltone patients had thought they did not read lips or have hearing issues pre-COVID, but...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy Sunday across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Showers and storms have been lifting through central Indiana overnight out ahead of a cold front that will push through the state later today. Storm coverage area and intensity increases after noon from west to east. Severe weather is not expected, but there will be impacts to...
13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health
INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
readthereporter.com
No. 8 Westfield finds ways to best Millers in a thriller, keeps Midland Rail trophy
NOBLESVILLE – In the 63rd meeting all-time between the Hamilton County rivals of Westfield and Noblesville, the fans got their money’s worth at Beaver Stadium, to say the least. It was a game that had many ups and downs, but it was the visiting Shamrocks who came out...
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Family of Mooresville girl hit by car talks about recovery
Friday morning, Trinity Shockley took her first steps out of her bed at Riley Children's Hospital.
PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Yorktown building
YORKTOWN, Ind. — A pickup truck crashed into a building Friday night in Yorktown prompting the fire department to respond. According to the Yorktown Fire Department on Facebook, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck had […]
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Flash Flood warning issued for Southeast Hamilton County
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Hamilton County is in effect until 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Meteorologist Chelsea Stevens said an area of heavy rain has been associated with showers rolling through the area Saturday evening. Some areas had already seen as much...
