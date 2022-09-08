ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, IN

indyschild.com

11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
GREENWOOD, IN
Pendleton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Fox 59

Showers and storms around this Sunday

Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Closures Starting Friday Night Due to North Split Construction

INDIANAPOLIS—You’ll have to look out for some closures in and near downtown Indianapolis beginning Friday evening, due to North Split construction, said the Indiana Dept. of Transportation. I-65 between Alabama St. and College Ave. will be down to one lane because of paving, beginning Friday night at 9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fall-like temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

The world is a little brighter now

A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Home & Willow Is An Inside Job

A LIVING SPACE that reflects our personal tastes and imparts a sense of serenity, as well as pride, tops many a list of #lifegoals. And Home & Willow is waiting to tailor such a living space for you and your family. Founder Stacy Stater came up with the concept of...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Good Morning Mama's in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited the breakfast crowd this week at Good Morning Mama’s in Broad Ripple. Besides perhaps a western omelet, Dave was looking for your positive, uplifting stories. Employee Kendra was happy to share. “The good news is that we’re still open,” she said....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street

Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Can you hear me now, Noblesville?

Pandemic masking highlights undiagnosed hearing loss. Across the nation and right here in Hamilton County, Beltone is seeing a rise in patients who did not know they were struggling with hearing loss. Many new Noblesville Beltone patients had thought they did not read lips or have hearing issues pre-COVID, but...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy Sunday across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Showers and storms have been lifting through central Indiana overnight out ahead of a cold front that will push through the state later today. Storm coverage area and intensity increases after noon from west to east. Severe weather is not expected, but there will be impacts to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Yorktown building

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A pickup truck crashed into a building Friday night in Yorktown prompting the fire department to respond. According to the Yorktown Fire Department on Facebook, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck had […]
YORKTOWN, IN

