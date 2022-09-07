Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Whispering Creek that is better than new. With most of the tax abatement left on this one, why build? The modern, fresh curb appeal of this home sets it apart from all of the others!! Step inside and you will be wowed by the light, bright open concept that features a flex space for dining area or office, large living room with huge windows, a gorgeous fireplace and a large open kitchen with modern cabinets and quartz counters. Behind the kitchen you’ll realize just how practical and functional the floorplan is!! This area features large modern custom drop zone, a half bath and a large pantry with 2 built in desk and charging spaces for the busy family. Upstairs there are 4 large bedrooms, one being an en~suite with its own 3/4 bath, a large laundry room, an extra large main bath and an amazing master suite with full glass shower, and a large master closet with custom built ins!! The basement is freshly finished with a large open family room, game area, bar, and tons of storage!! Some of the other features are high efficiency hvac, covered patio, beautiful landscaping, modern trimless door casings, large 3 stall garage, sprinkler system, and the black stainless appliances stay!!! The level of detail and cleanliness will amaze you!! Why build when you have this quality available with no delays, no cost overruns and no frustration!!!!!!!

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO