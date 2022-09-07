Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Des Moines Hoover survives taut tilt with Sioux City S.C. West 35-33
Des Moines Hoover topped Sioux City S.C. West 35-33 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game. Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Des Moines Hoover squared off with September 10, 2021 at Sioux City West last season. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Arrest made in last week's handgun discharge incident in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police arrested a man in connection with a handgun that was discharged in downtown Sioux City on Aug. 28. The dispute was over a love interest between the two men, according to the Sioux City Police Department. Rico M. Willis of Sioux City has...
Contaminated Le Mars site added to EPA Superfund list
LE MARS, Iowa — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday added a contaminated site in downtown Le Mars to its Superfund National Priorities List (NPL). The Le Mars site, one of five new additions nationally, consists of several square blocks where tetrachloroethene and associated degradation products have been identified in soil, groundwater, sub-slab vapors, and indoor air underneath and/or within several businesses/structures. The contamination originates from historic dry cleaning services at 18 Plymouth Street SE, east of the intersection of the street, also known as Highway 3, and Central Avenue.
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Sioux City North High School names its 2022 homecoming court
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City North High School now has its 2022 Homecoming Court. On Friday, Jared Magana, son of Phung Pham and Martin Magana, and Areli Ruiz-Ramirez, daughter of Olivia Ramirez, were named North High School’s king and queen. Additional senior attendants for queen included Keera Adajar,...
In Day 1 of Le Mars murder trial, Knapp accused of shooting stepson after morning filled with frustration, anger
LE MARS, Iowa — After a morning of increasing frustration and anger, Thomas Knapp had finally had enough. His bedroom door held shut by Kevin Juzek, Knapp grabbed his 20-gauge shotgun, firing a slug through the door and into Juzek's abdomen. After Juzek collapsed to the living room floor on the other side of the door, Knapp emerged from his room and fired a shot from point-blank range into Juzek's chest, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told jurors Wednesday during his opening statement in Knapp's murder trial.
Sioux City police arrest man accused of impersonating an officer
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday evening, the Sioux City Police Department arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer. According to a social media post from the department, on Sept. 6 at 8:27 pm, Justin Dahlheimer approached a man at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a police officer.
Sioux City police say crashes are 'trending down' near new speed kiosks
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police say two new mobile speed kiosks recorded more than 900 speeding violations during their first roughly seven weeks in operation and that crashes at nearby intersections are "trending down." The kiosks were put in place in May in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard...
WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights
Sioux City North plays Des Moines North in football action Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Murder trial: Knapp told deputies stepson drove him nuts
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's voice rose in aggravation often as he told sheriff's deputies about Kevin Juzek. Often referring to his stepson with profane names, Knapp described Juzek's habit of staring at him and playing noise on some type of "electronic device" in his basement room at night to keep Knapp from sleeping, all just to bother him.
Siouxland Strange
This would've been a high-speed chase by the standards of 1905 or thereabouts. A Sioux City man was arrested on more than a dozen charges after leading police on a motorized bicycle pursuit -- never going faster than 25 miles per hour -- early in the morning of Sept. 4.
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
COLLECTION: Murder case history of 84-year-old Merrill resident Thomas Knapp
Jury selection began Tuesday in Plymouth County Court for Thomas Knapp, charged with 1st-degree murder and willful injury for the May 11, 2020, shooting of his stepson at their rural Merrill home. With the trial now underway, read up on the case history. More charges filed in Merrill homicide. The...
Sioux City country performer Dane Louis to play Anthem free concert
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City native Dane Louis will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. With a sound compared to John Mellencamp and Eric Church, Louis has been the opening act for countless country stars who've appeared at Anthem or Hard Rock's Battery Park over the past few years.
While investigating fatal shooting, authorities find marijuana grow operation near Wisner, Nebraska
WISNER, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the Wednesday shooting death of a man at a rural Wisner residence, where authorities also found a marijuana grow operation. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 300...
WATCH NOW: Being in the first class to graduate from North High School was scary and exciting at the same time
Kim Linafelter, a Class of 1973 graduate of Sioux City North High School talks about being in the first class that graduated from the school after the Sioux City Community School district opened North, West and East high schools in fall 1972. Linafelter previously attended Leeds High School.
2 pulled from deadly Tuesday vehicle crash on Highway 20
SIOUX CITY — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20 between Moville and Correctionville. At 4:15 p.m., Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews responded to the scene in the area of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. The Woodbury County Sheriff's...
WATCH NOW: Floyd Boulevard speed camera
Traffic moves past a speed camera kiosk located in the 3000 of Floyd Boulevard. Sioux City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure says the number of accidents have been reduced since the speed camera, and another on Hamilton Boulevard, have been installed.
School lockdowns lifted after no weapons found in vehicle in Northeast Nebraska
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Some northeast Nebraska schools briefly locked down Friday afternoon after authorities received a report of a "suspicious person'' standing by a vehicle with "what appeared to be a rifle," according to the Dixon County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a call at about 1:15 p.m. of...
Comments / 0