Notre Dame, IN

On3.com

What they’re saying after Notre Dame football loss to Marshall

In a stunner, Notre Dame, a program that came into the game as a three touchdown favorite, fell 26-21 against Marshall, a team from the Sun Belt Conference. It should have been a tune-up game for the Irish to get back on track after falling 21-10 against Ohio State a week ago, but now the Fighting Irish are off to a rocky start in the Marcus Freeman era, dropping the first two games of the 2022 season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now

Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall

It is an ugly day for the Notre Dame football. Expected to have a strong rebound after a season-opening loss to no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Tyler Buchner and the Fighting Irish instead suffered a devastating blow to their College Football Playoff chances with a 26-21 home loss at the hands of unranked Marshall Thundering […] The post Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HUNTINGTON, WV
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Paul Finebaum blasts Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman following 0-2 start to his tenure

0-2 is not where many expected Notre Dame to be through the first two games of the Marcus Freeman era in South Bend. Following the season-opening loss to No. 3 Ohio State 21-10, many praised the Fighting Irish for putting up the fight they did against one of the nation’s best. They were heavy favorites heading into Saturday’s matchup against Marshall – as expected – and the Thundering Herd shocked everyone and came out with a victory on the Irish’s home turf.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 team again, lots of movement overall

It was a very, very confusing week, not just in the Big Ten, but across college football. Week 2 was filled with big upsets across the sport, with teams like Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Florida going down. Alabama probably should have lost to Texas on the road, but managed to pull out the last-moment win. In the Big Ten, Nebraska lost to a team it should have beaten handily, Wisconsin lost to a Power Five team, but one it should have beaten handily, Northwestern lost after it appeared the Wildcats had turned the corner, and Iowa lost to rival Iowa State. However, Michigan won big, Ohio State looked better than it had in Week 1, as did Penn State and Michigan State. The other teams did what they were supposed to do.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Marshall got paid big money to come beat Notre Dame

The worst part about Notre Dame’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Watch: Instant Analysis: Countdown to Kickoff No. 8 Notre Dame hosts Marshall

Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley offer a final pre-game look at the matchup between No. 8 Notre Dame and the Thundering Herd of Marshall at Notre Dame Stadium. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish fans, game day is always epic. We are out to be your go-to site, whether you come from a long line of Irish or you are new to the Notre Dame Family. Irish Illustrated brings you hotel deals (with your points) to get you back in the stands for every game, every sport (soon) to make great memories to last a lifetime.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Yardbarker

Emeka Egbuka Believes Ohio State’s WRs Will Step Up Against Arkansas State

Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Numbers behind the Marshall Thundering Herd's upset of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Marshall Thundering Herd, 26-21, in one of the biggest upsets of the young college football season. Notre Dame entered Saturday's game as a 20.5-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook, but Marshall left South Bend with much more than just a win, as the Thundering Herd were paid $1.25 million to make the trip, according to Front Office Sports.
HUNTINGTON, WV
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Notre Dame’s huge loss

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish came into Saturday hoping to rebound from their Ohio State loss and notch an easy victory at home before the meat of their schedule kicks in. The Marshall Thundering Herd had different plans and the Sun Belt squad upset the No. 8 Irish in South Bend, 26-21.
HUNTINGTON, WV

