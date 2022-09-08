Read full article on original website
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
What they’re saying after Notre Dame football loss to Marshall
In a stunner, Notre Dame, a program that came into the game as a three touchdown favorite, fell 26-21 against Marshall, a team from the Sun Belt Conference. It should have been a tune-up game for the Irish to get back on track after falling 21-10 against Ohio State a week ago, but now the Fighting Irish are off to a rocky start in the Marcus Freeman era, dropping the first two games of the 2022 season.
5 stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s loss to Marshall
There was not much to like about the Irish’s performance today. In a game they should have handily won, they got upset at home, preventing Marcus Freeman from getting what is turning out to be a very elusive first win. Honestly, this was mostly bad, as you will find out below, the best, 5-stars, and worst, 1-star, performances of Notre Dame’s loss to Marshall.
'Starts with me': Marcus Freeman now 0-3 as Notre Dame coach after stunning home loss to Marshall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Laborn ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games. Gilmore,...
Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now
Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
Look: Sad Notre Dame Fan's Reaction To Pick-Six Going Viral
Don't look now, but after giving Ohio State all it could handle in Week 1, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just minutes away from falling to unranked Marshall. Likely sealed by a back-breaking pick-six, one ND fan summed up everyone's reaction in South Bend. "LITERALLY ME," tweeted Jessica Smetana.
Paul Finebaum shakes up his top four College Football Playoff teams, picks one to file away
Paul Finebaum shook up his top four College Football Playoff teams after a wild Week 2 of college football, while also choosing one team to keep an eye on moving forward. First, Finebaum stated on Sportscenter that the Clemson Tigers are his No. 4 squad at the moment. “There are...
Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall
It is an ugly day for the Notre Dame football. Expected to have a strong rebound after a season-opening loss to no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Tyler Buchner and the Fighting Irish instead suffered a devastating blow to their College Football Playoff chances with a 26-21 home loss at the hands of unranked Marshall Thundering […] The post Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Herbstreit's Comment About Marshall-Notre Dame Game Going Viral After Upset
The unthinkable has happened in South Bend. The Marshall Thundering Herd have upset the No. 8 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Did anyone see this coming? ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit did. During Saturday morning's College GameDay, Herbstreit told Pat McAfee he thinks Marshall is going to give Notre Dame a big...
Marshall football coach Charles Huff says intimidation 'out the window' against traditional powerhouses like Notre Dame
Marshall football coach Charles Huff knew the team he took into Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday wouldn't be overwhelmed by the sights and sounds. Some of the players had been there before. Marshall added 24 transfers to its roster this offseason, including several from Power 5 programs. "We've got three...
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
Paul Finebaum blasts Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman following 0-2 start to his tenure
0-2 is not where many expected Notre Dame to be through the first two games of the Marcus Freeman era in South Bend. Following the season-opening loss to No. 3 Ohio State 21-10, many praised the Fighting Irish for putting up the fight they did against one of the nation’s best. They were heavy favorites heading into Saturday’s matchup against Marshall – as expected – and the Thundering Herd shocked everyone and came out with a victory on the Irish’s home turf.
Texas A&M, Notre Dame paid a combined $2.75 million to lose in stunning Week 2 upsets
The Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Week 2 as top-10 teams in the latest college football
Big Ten power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 team again, lots of movement overall
It was a very, very confusing week, not just in the Big Ten, but across college football. Week 2 was filled with big upsets across the sport, with teams like Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Florida going down. Alabama probably should have lost to Texas on the road, but managed to pull out the last-moment win. In the Big Ten, Nebraska lost to a team it should have beaten handily, Wisconsin lost to a Power Five team, but one it should have beaten handily, Northwestern lost after it appeared the Wildcats had turned the corner, and Iowa lost to rival Iowa State. However, Michigan won big, Ohio State looked better than it had in Week 1, as did Penn State and Michigan State. The other teams did what they were supposed to do.
Marshall got paid big money to come beat Notre Dame
The worst part about Notre Dame’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
Notre Dame Football: 5 Biggest Issues for the Fighting Irish Following the Loss to Marshall
Last week's loss to Ohio State is one thing. Getting dominated by Marshall is completely different. First-year Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman now faces a daunting task: getting his 0-2 team to rebound from a humiliating loss while knowing that games against North Carolina, BYU, Clemson, and USC loom ahead.
First Half Analysis: Marshall 9, Notre Dame 7
Analysis of the first thirty minutes of action between Notre Dame and Marshall
Watch: Instant Analysis: Countdown to Kickoff No. 8 Notre Dame hosts Marshall
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley offer a final pre-game look at the matchup between No. 8 Notre Dame and the Thundering Herd of Marshall at Notre Dame Stadium. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish fans, game day is always epic. We are out to be your go-to site, whether you come from a long line of Irish or you are new to the Notre Dame Family. Irish Illustrated brings you hotel deals (with your points) to get you back in the stands for every game, every sport (soon) to make great memories to last a lifetime.
Emeka Egbuka Believes Ohio State’s WRs Will Step Up Against Arkansas State
Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State. He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.
Numbers behind the Marshall Thundering Herd's upset of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Marshall Thundering Herd, 26-21, in one of the biggest upsets of the young college football season. Notre Dame entered Saturday's game as a 20.5-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook, but Marshall left South Bend with much more than just a win, as the Thundering Herd were paid $1.25 million to make the trip, according to Front Office Sports.
College football world reacts to Notre Dame’s huge loss
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish came into Saturday hoping to rebound from their Ohio State loss and notch an easy victory at home before the meat of their schedule kicks in. The Marshall Thundering Herd had different plans and the Sun Belt squad upset the No. 8 Irish in South Bend, 26-21.
