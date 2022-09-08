ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert

Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $62.9 Million, This Elegant Neoclassical Estate is One of The Finest Home in Palm Beach Comes with 200 Feet of Ocean Frontage

The Home in Palm Beach, a spectacular oceanfront estate with approximately 200 feet of ocean frontage offering beautiful sweeping views from nearly all primary rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 101 Jungle Rd, Palm Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christian J Angle (Phone: 561-629-3015) at Christian Angle Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Boca Raton, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there

Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Auction#Black People#The Pearl#African American#The Boca Museum
travelexperta.com

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight

Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
takeabiteoutofboca.com

It’s Restaurant Month in Downtown Delray

The 7th Annual Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month is happening now through September 30th, highlighting the wide variety of restaurants, bars and cafés in this beautiful seaside town. Locals and visitors will be able to enjoy prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus, happy hour and brunch specials and culinary events from over 50 establishments, some of which are new to the area within the last year.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
townandtourist.com

17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Elite Rejuvenation Spa Owner, Girlfriend Arrested In Key West

Christian McKeon Charged With Battery. Listed As Owner Of Popular Spas In Boca Raton and Delray Beach. Girlfriend Charged, Too… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The owner of two popular med spas in South Palm Beach County is facing a battery charge in Monroe […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Jewish Federation Family’s Generosity Supports Safety

The Goldberg Family’s Gift Ensures Others Will Benefit from Life-saving “Stop the Bleed®” Training. Boca Raton, FL — One Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s (JFSPBC) family’s generosity is going a long way toward promoting safety in the local Jewish community. Jeff and Nicole Goldberg of East Boca Raton provided a significant philanthropic gift to underwrite Stop the Bleed® kits for use in emergency response and community training.
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat

The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – September 9th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices are another penny lower today. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.48 per gallon. In Southeast Florida prices range from an average low of $3.54 per gallon in Broward to an average high of $3.69 per gallon in the Palm Beaches.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy