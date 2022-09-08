Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 18:24:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carolina; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 530 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Carolina, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and be alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas during the next hour or so.
Frost Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Koochiching, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, North Itasca and Central St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is most likely to develop in low- lying areas. Other spots may see frost on rooftops while ground temperatures remain just above freezing.
