Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Speculative life sciences development underway in SuperiorMargaret JacksonSuperior, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food HandledGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
NB lanes on Interstate 25 reopened after 2-vehicle crash
According to the Denver Police Department, a two-vehicle crash resulted in the temporary closure of the four left northbound lanes on Interstate 25 between CO 88 and I-225.
21-day Closure of a Major Northern Colorado Intersection Coming
Growth in a Northern Colorado town doesn't come without its fair share of pain. Starting on Monday, September 12, one overpass in Johnstown will be closed for 21 days. The entire intersection of Highway 60 at Interstate 25 will be revamped into a Double Diverging Interchange. For the construction of this new interchange in Johnstown, a closure of the overpass, along with the on and off ramps will be needed.
[VIDEO] Massive elk charges vehicle in Colorado
It is officially rutting season for Colorado's elk populations, and a new video posted online shows just how aggressive bull elk can be this time of year. The video, posted by Estes Park News Inc., shows a large male charging at passing cars on highway 34 in Estes Park. From the video, it appears that cars were slowing down to see the animal, which was standing on the side of the road with a female.
Multi-family structure explosion triggers evacuations in Aurora; 3 hospitalized
Early Saturday morning at roughly 10 a.m., an explosion happened in Aurora injuring three people and leaving roughly 400 residents without shelter.
New wildfire in Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations; 0% contained
A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet Thursday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews are battling the County Road 21 Fire in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, just north of Fort Collins. The wildfire is approximately 500-600 acres, according to Poudre Fire Agency. As of 8 p.m., the fire was at zero containment.
Abandoned Aurora homes to be replaced with $500K townhomes
A group of homes that some neighbors call an eyesore are being demolished in Aurora. More than 50 new townhomes will be built where they once stood.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Sept. 9, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Someone broke out the glass to a building entrance on Aug. 31 in the 6700 block of 120th Avenue, causing...
Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir
The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
Motorcyclist killed after striking pole in Loveland
Loveland police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after crashing into a pole.
Arvada police help clean up homeless camp along Clear Creek
A trail just outside of Arvada was a favorite for Ed Tombs and his wife."It's one of our joys now that we are both retired to ride our bikes along the creek," he said.Tombs says after homeless camps started popping up along their route, and a threat by one of the people living there, that's no longer the case."My wife's afraid to go down there now," he said.That kind of safety concern about the Clear Creek area near Gold Strike Park prompted Arvada police to step in, despite the area, which runs along I-76 and Sheridan Boulevard, being outside of...
Colorado deputies identify burglary suspect—a wild coyote
Deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress burglary at a private residence near Brighton on Thursday night, and discovered that the suspect was actually a wild coyote. When the reporting party arrived home on Thursday night, they discovered a broken window and could hear...
Residents buy Fort Collins mobile home park, outbidding investor
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins has a new name. It's a new name chosen by its new owners. "The new name is New Life Mobile Homes, because with the previous owner there were a lot of injustices," said Evelia Rosas, who’s lived there for 15 years. "We wanted a change."
What Is That Intriguing ‘Voice of Prophecy’ Building in Downtown Loveland?
At the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln in downtown Loveland sits a building that's home to the headquarters of Voice of Prophecy. Many might wonder what it is. Though many in the Loveland area may not know what goes on in this building, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide do.
Scooter rider dies following collision with parked vehicle in Denver
The Denver Police Department is investigating a death that occurred involving a person riding a scooter in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The person reportedly struck a parked vehicle before 2:46 AM, succumbing to their wounds sustained in the collision. They were severely injured when transported to the hospital, later declared deceased.
‘Suspicious’ deaths under investigation in Jeffco
Deputies were investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two people Saturday evening on Ellsworth Avenue.
Summit Daily News
Family’s home riddled with bullets
They have lived in their new apartment on University Drive for the past month and a half. Over the Labor Day Weekend, things took a turn for the worse.
