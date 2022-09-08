A trail just outside of Arvada was a favorite for Ed Tombs and his wife."It's one of our joys now that we are both retired to ride our bikes along the creek," he said.Tombs says after homeless camps started popping up along their route, and a threat by one of the people living there, that's no longer the case."My wife's afraid to go down there now," he said.That kind of safety concern about the Clear Creek area near Gold Strike Park prompted Arvada police to step in, despite the area, which runs along I-76 and Sheridan Boulevard, being outside of...

ARVADA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO