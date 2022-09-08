ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, CO

99.9 The Point

21-day Closure of a Major Northern Colorado Intersection Coming

Growth in a Northern Colorado town doesn't come without its fair share of pain. Starting on Monday, September 12, one overpass in Johnstown will be closed for 21 days. The entire intersection of Highway 60 at Interstate 25 will be revamped into a Double Diverging Interchange. For the construction of this new interchange in Johnstown, a closure of the overpass, along with the on and off ramps will be needed.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Massive elk charges vehicle in Colorado

It is officially rutting season for Colorado's elk populations, and a new video posted online shows just how aggressive bull elk can be this time of year. The video, posted by Estes Park News Inc., shows a large male charging at passing cars on highway 34 in Estes Park. From the video, it appears that cars were slowing down to see the animal, which was standing on the side of the road with a female.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

New wildfire in Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations; 0% contained

A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet Thursday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews are battling the County Road 21 Fire in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, just north of Fort Collins. The wildfire is approximately 500-600 acres, according to Poudre Fire Agency. As of 8 p.m., the fire was at zero containment.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Sept. 9, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Someone broke out the glass to a building entrance on Aug. 31 in the 6700 block of 120th Avenue, causing...
BROOMFIELD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir

The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
9NEWS

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry

A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
CBS Denver

Arvada police help clean up homeless camp along Clear Creek

A trail just outside of Arvada was a favorite for Ed Tombs and his wife."It's one of our joys now that we are both retired to ride our bikes along the creek," he said.Tombs says after homeless camps started popping up along their route, and a threat by one of the people living there, that's no longer the case."My wife's afraid to go down there now," he said.That kind of safety concern about the Clear Creek area near Gold Strike Park prompted Arvada police to step in, despite the area, which runs along I-76 and Sheridan Boulevard, being outside of...
ARVADA, CO
Summit Daily News

Two bodies pulled from Dillon Reservoir Friday, Sept. 9

The bodies of two drowned men were recovered from the Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. No further information is available at this time. At...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

