Bethlehem, PA

Metallica's Robert Trujillo shares the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him

Metallica's Robert Trujillo has reflected on advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, saying the rocker encouraged him to always "play louder". In an interview with Revolver, Trujillo fondly remembered his time playing for Ozzy Osbourne before he joined Suicidal Tendancies and spoke about the encouragement Ozzy gave him.
Ozzy Osbourne's Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Rock + Metal Bands That Played Over 150 Shows in a Year

For a band to play 150 shows in a year, they've got to have stamina. Also, touring musicians have to be lucky. In order make at least 150 shows in a year, a band needs to play one concert (roughly) every two-and-a-half days. That means dodging illnesses, tour bus breakdowns, personality conflicts, etc., everything that can get in the way of keeping a schedule tight. Not to mention, they may still be taking a couple holidays and just getting a few days rest with the fam.
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Ozzy is a man who is often down, but crucially one who is never out. Three years ago, when he released his Ordinary Man album, he was still recovering from a year and a half of physical ailments – staph infection, major neck surgery following a fall that dislodged previous neck surgery – and announced around its release that he was living with a form of Parkinson's disease. The album itself occasionally looked deep into the darkness, oft talking about The End, while the title-track was a duet with Elton John that sang about bringing the curtain down and 'just an empty stage', with a feeling not unlike Sinatra's My Way.
Opeth New Drummer Finally Revealed Months After Martin Axenrot Exit

Opeth's drumkit has been vacant for almost a year since Martin Axenrot left the band in 2021, but the group has finally announced that they found his replacement; who could be the new drummer?. According to Loudwire, Sami Karppinen of Therion has been playing with the group as a temporary...
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

