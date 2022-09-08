Read full article on original website
When Ronnie James Dio Played His Original Last Black Sabbath Show
Ronnie James Dio steered Black Sabbath away from the brink of self-destruction when he replaced the ousted Ozzy Osbourne in 1979. But just three years and two beloved albums later, he'd sing his (first) last note with Black Sabbath on Aug. 31, 1982, at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
thebrag.com
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo shares the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has reflected on advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, saying the rocker encouraged him to always “play louder”. In an interview with Revolver, Trujillo fondly remembered his time playing for Ozzy Osbourne before he joined Suicidal Tendancies and spoke about the encouragement Ozzy gave him.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
Rock + Metal Bands That Played Over 150 Shows in a Year
For a band to play 150 shows in a year, they've got to have stamina. Also, touring musicians have to be lucky. In order make at least 150 shows in a year, a band needs to play one concert (roughly) every two-and-a-half days. That means dodging illnesses, tour bus breakdowns, personality conflicts, etc., everything that can get in the way of keeping a schedule tight. Not to mention, they may still be taking a couple holidays and just getting a few days rest with the fam.
Kerrang
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Ozzy is a man who is often down, but crucially one who is never out. Three years ago, when he released his Ordinary Man album, he was still recovering from a year and a half of physical ailments – staph infection, major neck surgery following a fall that dislodged previous neck surgery – and announced around its release that he was living with a form of Parkinson's disease. The album itself occasionally looked deep into the darkness, oft talking about The End, while the title-track was a duet with Elton John that sang about bringing the curtain down and 'just an empty stage', with a feeling not unlike Sinatra's My Way.
Tobias Forge wanted Ghost to be "what Metallica was in the '80s"
One of the biggest names in metal now, Ghost owe their ascendancy into arena rock to visionary leader Tobias Forge
Ozzy Osbourne on the 'uplifting experience' of singing alongside Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne took part in a lengthy conversation with Audacy’s Ryan Castle as The Prince of Darkness released his thirteenth studio album ‘Patient Number 9.’
Guitar World Magazine
The metal issue! Slipknot, Lamb of God, Machine Head and more – only in the new Guitar World
This issue also stars Meshuggah, Korn, Robin Trower, the Black Keys, home recording gear and the life and times of the MXR Dyna Comp!. This month, we bring you exclusive interviews with four of heavy metal’s crushingest bands – Slipknot, Lamb of God, Machine Head and Meshuggah. And it goes a little something like this...
loudersound.com
Kiss's extraordinary rock juggernaut in full flight on official Des Moine bootleg
The two shows so far released in Kiss’s Off The Soundboard series might benefit from having been recorded in the 21st century, when live recording technology was way more advanced than in the 70s, but there’s something more compelling about this dustier, shakier affair. The first of the...
musictimes.com
Opeth New Drummer Finally Revealed Months After Martin Axenrot Exit
Opeth's drumkit has been vacant for almost a year since Martin Axenrot left the band in 2021, but the group has finally announced that they found his replacement; who could be the new drummer?. According to Loudwire, Sami Karppinen of Therion has been playing with the group as a temporary...
Keith Richards Once Revealed 1 Challenge The Rolling Stones Faced While Making Some Their Best Music
Keith Richards said the Rolling Stones made some of their best music while overcoming one major obstacle.
Keith Richards Described 1 of the Easiest Decisions the Rolling Stones Ever Made
Keith Richards said the Rolling Stones made one of the easiest decisions of their career in the 1970s, and they haven’t regretted it since.
Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ Doesn’t Signal the Band’s End, Frontman Corey Taylor Clears Up Breakup Rumors
The End, So Far may be the name of Slipknot’s forthcoming album, but frontman Corey Taylor says it doesn’t have anything to do with the life span of the masked heavy metal band. Ever since the title of their seventh studio album was announced in July, fans have...
Scott Ian Names the Metal Band That Was His Son’s ‘Gateway’ to Heavy Music
Anthrax guitar icon Scott Ian recently sat down with Loudwire to discuss all things rock and metal, and talk soon turned to his son, the 11-year-old Revel Ian. The chat also covered musical gear, with Ian introducing a new electric guitar, the Jackson American Series Soloist SL3. (Keep reading to see and hear the instrument.)
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen nail his late father's game-changing guitar showcase, Eruption
To mark the 45th anniversary of Eddie Van Halen recording his solo showcase Eruption, Wolfgang Van Halen has shared his own take on the iconic instrumental
Watch: astonishing Bohemian Rhapsody fingerstyle guitar cover
Brazilian guitarist Lucas Imbiriba has taken Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody to places it's never been before
