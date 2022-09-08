Week 2 of the 2022 college football season: Here are the games, players and matchups to watch

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns and Memphis led all the way in a 37-13 win over Navy on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference opener. The Tigers (1-1, 1-0) entered not having won a conference opener since beating Navy 35-23 in 2019. Henigan completed passes to eight different receivers, and half his 24 completions went to Javon Ivory and Gabriel Rogers. Ivory had seven catches for 89 yards and Rogers caught five for 95. The highlight play, however, occurred when Henigan threw a 79-yard touchdown to Joseph Scates who got behind the defense, caught it in stride and raced untouched into the end zone. It was Scates’ only reception of the day. The play gave the Tigers a 20-7 lead with 11:56 left in the third quarter.

