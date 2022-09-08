ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season: Here are the games, players and matchups to watch

By Mark Bergin, WRAL senior multiplatform producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Memphis thumps Navy 37-13 on arm of Henigan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns and Memphis led all the way in a 37-13 win over Navy on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference opener. The Tigers (1-1, 1-0) entered not having won a conference opener since beating Navy 35-23 in 2019. Henigan completed passes to eight different receivers, and half his 24 completions went to Javon Ivory and Gabriel Rogers. Ivory had seven catches for 89 yards and Rogers caught five for 95. The highlight play, however, occurred when Henigan threw a 79-yard touchdown to Joseph Scates who got behind the defense, caught it in stride and raced untouched into the end zone. It was Scates’ only reception of the day. The play gave the Tigers a 20-7 lead with 11:56 left in the third quarter.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
On3.com

ESPN releases updated projections for every bowl game, College Football Playoff after Week 1

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game following Week 1, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season is underway, with Week 1 seeing a few surprises and some tradition powers flexing their muscles in their typical way,” wrote ESPN. “Georgia made a statement with its rout of Oregon, Alabama did its usual thing and Ohio State answered its top-five challenge by getting past Notre Dame.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 2: How to bet Tennessee-Pittsburgh

Hits the road to take on Pittsburgh in Week 2 of the college football season. Both teams are coming off Week 1 wins. Tennessee demolished Ball State, 59-10, while Pittsburgh eked out a 38-31 win over West Virginia. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Saturday afternoon's Tennessee-Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Lee Corso
247Sports

College Football Playoff expansion: Dates revealed for 12-team bracket if possible start in 2025

The College Football Playoff committee approved expansion to 12 teams upon the expiration of the current contract, set through 2025 with four teams in the postseason. However, if the commissioners can get together and change things around, as in get started in 2025 instead, rather than 2026, the possible dates were revealed. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd gave an inside look as to how the playoff schedule would look in 2025, starting with the four first round games in the bracket.
NFL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy