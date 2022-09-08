Week 2 of the 2022 college football season: Here are the games, players and matchups to watch

Read full article on original website
Alabama vs. Texas football score, Week 2 highlights: Tide edge Longhorns by 1
One point separated what could have been the upset of the college football season between Texas and Alabama. A tough back-and-forth game between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide ended on a frantic game-winning drive capped off by a Will Reichard field goal that gave Alabama the 20-19 win over Texas. ...
How Baylor Fares in College Football Playoff Expansion
A 12-team playoff could turn Baylor into a perennial attendee.
Memphis thumps Navy 37-13 on arm of Henigan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns and Memphis led all the way in a 37-13 win over Navy on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference opener. The Tigers (1-1, 1-0) entered not having won a conference opener since beating Navy 35-23 in 2019. Henigan completed passes to eight different receivers, and half his 24 completions went to Javon Ivory and Gabriel Rogers. Ivory had seven catches for 89 yards and Rogers caught five for 95. The highlight play, however, occurred when Henigan threw a 79-yard touchdown to Joseph Scates who got behind the defense, caught it in stride and raced untouched into the end zone. It was Scates’ only reception of the day. The play gave the Tigers a 20-7 lead with 11:56 left in the third quarter.
Texas' key vs. Bama, Wisconsin's scary QB foe and more we're watching in Week 2
Nick Saban vs. Steve Sarkisian. Bijan Robinson vs. Will Anderson. Texas vs. Alabama. There is no denying the epic matchup that highlights Week 2 of the college football season — and it's on Big Noon Kickoff, too!. But that's not all we have going on this weekend. Here's what...
ESPN releases updated projections for every bowl game, College Football Playoff after Week 1
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game following Week 1, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season is underway, with Week 1 seeing a few surprises and some tradition powers flexing their muscles in their typical way,” wrote ESPN. “Georgia made a statement with its rout of Oregon, Alabama did its usual thing and Ohio State answered its top-five challenge by getting past Notre Dame.”
Alabama Football Schedule: Nick Saban’s crew battles Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in Week 3
Alabama football schedule: Week 3 – Alabama vs ULM Warhawks Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 17 Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
College football odds Week 2: How to bet Tennessee-Pittsburgh
Hits the road to take on Pittsburgh in Week 2 of the college football season. Both teams are coming off Week 1 wins. Tennessee demolished Ball State, 59-10, while Pittsburgh eked out a 38-31 win over West Virginia. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Saturday afternoon's Tennessee-Pittsburgh...
College football bowl projections: ESPN's experts predict 9 Big Ten teams will play this postseason
Following an exciting Week 1 of college football action, experts around the country are updating their bowl projections. This week, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach updated their postseason picks, and they included 9 Big Ten squads to go bowling. As you can see below, they both have Ohio...
Nick Saban Explains His Support for College Football Playoff Expansion
The Alabama coach had sound reasoning for his support.
College Football Playoff expansion: Dates revealed for 12-team bracket if possible start in 2025
The College Football Playoff committee approved expansion to 12 teams upon the expiration of the current contract, set through 2025 with four teams in the postseason. However, if the commissioners can get together and change things around, as in get started in 2025 instead, rather than 2026, the possible dates were revealed. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd gave an inside look as to how the playoff schedule would look in 2025, starting with the four first round games in the bracket.
