ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
sgfcitizen.org

The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years

PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
PIERCE CITY, MO
webbcity.net

Do you recognize this crew of drivers?

Our main picture this week is of three trucks, with their drivers and perhaps their boss. Notice the trucks’ license plate numbers are consecutive. The hats are another clue that the picture is of a local delivery company. Let us know if you can identify any of the guys or the company.
WEBB CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webb City, MO
Government
Joplin, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Webb City, MO
webbcity.net

Gary Smart

Gary was a Webb City High School math teacher, a musician and a lifelong resident of the area. In his retirement years he proudly purchased a shotgun house in Joplin, where he resided until his passing. Services will be private for the family, under the direction of Simpson Funeral Home.
WEBB CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Frisco Greenway Trail
Four States Home Page

Neosho Wins Big at Home Over Carl Junction

Quenton Hughes throws a 73-yard pass to Isaiah Green for a the touchdown. Wildcat leads 7-0 early on. Jared Siler will take the hand-off and go into the end zone as they lead 14-0. Siler will take another hand-off for another touchdown putting the Wildcats up 21-0. Neosho wins big 55-29 at home!
CARL JUNCTION, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield

The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
REPUBLIC, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

17:00 – Officers took a walk-in report at WCPD for a property damage that was reported to have occurred at 317 N. Tom St. 14:24 – Officers were dispatched to Prairie Flower and Fountain roads for a motor vehicle accident. A report has been completed. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
WEBB CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
Lawrence County Record

Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted

The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
HALLTOWN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
SARCOXIE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

$5/Person Hot Air Balloon Rides

Come hang out this Thursday at the MSSU Soccer Field for the Literacy Liftoff! There will be a DJ, yard games, raffles, food trucks, and more! This will be a fun event for all ages!
Four States Home Page

Carthage Drops a Close One to Nixa at Home

Luke Gall takes the ball in the wildcat 69-yards to the house. tigers lead 7-0. Nixa would answer back after Ramone Green Jr. finds the end zone as they tie the game at 7-7. Now to the second quarter, Cooper Jadwin, would take the snap and finds the end zone and they take the lead […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Grove woman injured in accident on OK-10

OTTAWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision has shut down OK-10 north of the Ottawa and Delaware County line, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday. The highway was closed at 12:47 p.m., the patrol said.
GROVE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy