Jamestown Neighborhood residential structure fire in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 11 p.m. Friday night reports of a structure fire at 2720 S Highland in the Jamestown Neighborhood alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept and METS ambulance responded. Upon arrival Joplin Fire observed, “Fire and smoke on the alpha side…” The fire...
MFA tanker truck overturns near Golden City, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Friday morning just before 7:30 a.m. reports of an MFA truck overturned on the SW corner of State Hwy T and MO-126 alerted Barton County E-911. Golden City Fire, Barton County Ambulance and Barton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene...
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
Do you recognize this crew of drivers?
Our main picture this week is of three trucks, with their drivers and perhaps their boss. Notice the trucks’ license plate numbers are consecutive. The hats are another clue that the picture is of a local delivery company. Let us know if you can identify any of the guys or the company.
Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
Gary Smart
Gary was a Webb City High School math teacher, a musician and a lifelong resident of the area. In his retirement years he proudly purchased a shotgun house in Joplin, where he resided until his passing. Services will be private for the family, under the direction of Simpson Funeral Home.
Joplin City Council approve Revised 2022 Labor Agreement with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #27
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin City Council honored an revised agreement with the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) that was signed in May contingent on the August voter approval of a property tax. That property tax failed before the voters 45% – 55%. So the city of Joplin...
Rangeline access to all businesses continues through the Rangeline KCS overpass construction
However all businesses and their South Rangleine access will remain open and the roadway undisturbed. 27th St access from South Rangeline is open to: Hidden Acres building, RealtyOne Group and Caliber Collision Group. Sutherlands South Rangeline access is open as normal, roadway is undisturbed. 29th St South Rangeline access continues...
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
Neosho Wins Big at Home Over Carl Junction
Quenton Hughes throws a 73-yard pass to Isaiah Green for a the touchdown. Wildcat leads 7-0 early on. Jared Siler will take the hand-off and go into the end zone as they lead 14-0. Siler will take another hand-off for another touchdown putting the Wildcats up 21-0. Neosho wins big 55-29 at home!
Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield
The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
17:00 – Officers took a walk-in report at WCPD for a property damage that was reported to have occurred at 317 N. Tom St. 14:24 – Officers were dispatched to Prairie Flower and Fountain roads for a motor vehicle accident. A report has been completed. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Agape boarding school must close unless worker is fired, says Cedar Co. judge
The judge’s order states the worker’s presence at Agape “constitutes an ‘immediate health or safety concern.’”
Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted
The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
$5/Person Hot Air Balloon Rides
Come hang out this Thursday at the MSSU Soccer Field for the Literacy Liftoff! There will be a DJ, yard games, raffles, food trucks, and more! This will be a fun event for all ages!
Carthage Drops a Close One to Nixa at Home
Luke Gall takes the ball in the wildcat 69-yards to the house. tigers lead 7-0. Nixa would answer back after Ramone Green Jr. finds the end zone as they tie the game at 7-7. Now to the second quarter, Cooper Jadwin, would take the snap and finds the end zone and they take the lead […]
Multiple-vehicle crash in McDonald County claims the life of two Missouri men; one Juvenile
A multiple-vehicle crash in Pineville, Missouri resulted in three deaths after a southbound vehicle on US-71 struck a northbound juvenile driver.
Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
UPDATE: Grove woman injured in accident on OK-10
OTTAWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision has shut down OK-10 north of the Ottawa and Delaware County line, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday. The highway was closed at 12:47 p.m., the patrol said.
