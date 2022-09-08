ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

BUSINESS, BUDGET, AND GOODBYES MARK LMSV SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AS TRUSTEE RHILEY RESIGNS

Board will meet Monday to determine how to fill immediate vacancy. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) –Trustee Sarah Rhiley announced her immediate resignation from the La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board, effective September 7. She submitted her resignation letter immediately before the board’s first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on September 6.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SHOP & DINE LA MESA SEPT. 24 AT LAKE MURRAY VILLAGE

September 9, 2022 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the County of San Diego, invites you to “Shop & Dine La Mesa” to enjoy free family-friendly activities, entertainment, a car show, raffle prizes, live music and more. The event takes place...
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

RICHARD LEDERER, “DR. GRAMMAR GUY” AT LAMPLIGHTERS IN LA MESA SEPT. 10 AND 12

September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) – Richard Lederer, the San Diego Union-Tribune’s language columnist, best-selling language author and former usage editor for the Random House Dictionary of the English Language, will give two humorous presentations at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. There are two shows, Sat. Sept....
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MEET THE FIREFIGHTERS: OPEN HOUSE AT LAKESIDE FIRE STATION SEPT. 24

September 7, 2022 (Lakeside) –The Lakeside Fire Protection District invites you to an open house at Fire Station 2, located at 12216 Lakeside Avenue, on September 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be demonstrations, station tours, games, food, drinks and plenty of fire apparatus to check...
LAKESIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Sweetwater River Fire

September 8, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) -- A small vegetation fire broke out in the thick brush at the corner of Fury Lane and Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego this afternoon. The fire was initially reported at 3:00 and was responded to by several local fire agencies. Error message.
RANCHO SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Lemon Grove Farmer's Market

September 9, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- A Mobile Farmer's Market is coming to Lemon Grove. Thrive Lemon Grove is partnering with Project New Village to bring fresh, locally farm-raised produce to the community. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from...
LEMON GROVE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EIGHT-STORY REZONING PLAN TURNED DOWN BY LA MESA PLANNERS; CITY COUNCIL MAY HEAR APPEAL

Height and density changes currently proposed would “not be in best interest of the city,” planning commissioners found. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) — Since 2018, Reza Paydar, the property owner of the palm-studded San Diego RV Resort in La Mesa, has been attempting to change the City’s zoning of the land so that apartment buildings can replace the RV park. The buildings would be among the largest La Mesa has ever seen.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

senior drug use

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- Methamphetamine use impacts every part of our society. While often viewed as a misuse disorder that affects younger adults, people over the age of 65 are increasingly using methamphetamine in San Diego County and it has definitely become an issue for the Aging and Independence Services Department, according to officials. The rise in meth use is among both chronic users with a history of drug abuse and new users who have been introduced to meth by caregivers in their home.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Alvarado Specific Plan

LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego flash floods

September 9, 2022 (San Diego) -- The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches, warnings and advisories for most of San Diego’s East County and inland areas this evening. See map on this page and click for details: https://www.weather.gov/sgx/. Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, highways,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: METHAMPHETAMINE USE AMONG OLDER ADULTS CONTINUES TO RISE

eastcountymagazine.org

#tropicalstormkay

September 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Dangerously high winds and heavy rains from Tropical Storm have promoted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning in effect through midnight tonight. Flash flood warnings are also in effect in mountain and desert areas. Gusts of 109...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

gun sign on property

September 7, 2022 (Lakeside) – A Lakeside resident was startled to see the number 45 and a gun image with flag on a sign outside a Boy Scout meeting house on public property at Lindo Lake County Park. “It looks like a Trump flag on the back of a...
LAKESIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

California nuclear power

“Those of us living in San Diego County already pay the highest electrical rates in the nation, and they’ll go even higher with an added bill from Diablo Canyon cost.” –Senator Brian Jones. September 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – State Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: CATHOLICISM ONE-UPS THE SCOTTIES 14-13

September 9, 2022 (La Mesa) - Last week, ECM Sports made the trek out to the desert, but for week four, we’re keeping it nice and local at Jim Arnaiz Field as the Helix Highlanders hosted the Dons of Cathedral Catholic for what’s always a great non-conference matchup. The Scottie dawgs are a perfect 3-0.
LA MESA, CA

