FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eastcountymagazine.org
BUSINESS, BUDGET, AND GOODBYES MARK LMSV SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AS TRUSTEE RHILEY RESIGNS
eastcountymagazine.org
A BETTER LIFE TOGETHER INC'S BRIDGE PROJECT PARTNERS WITH AMAZON TO HOST A FREE EMPLOYMENT & COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR
eastcountymagazine.org
SHOP & DINE LA MESA SEPT. 24 AT LAKE MURRAY VILLAGE
September 9, 2022 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the County of San Diego, invites you to “Shop & Dine La Mesa” to enjoy free family-friendly activities, entertainment, a car show, raffle prizes, live music and more. The event takes place...
eastcountymagazine.org
RICHARD LEDERER, “DR. GRAMMAR GUY” AT LAMPLIGHTERS IN LA MESA SEPT. 10 AND 12
September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) – Richard Lederer, the San Diego Union-Tribune’s language columnist, best-selling language author and former usage editor for the Random House Dictionary of the English Language, will give two humorous presentations at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. There are two shows, Sat. Sept....
eastcountymagazine.org
MEET THE FIREFIGHTERS: OPEN HOUSE AT LAKESIDE FIRE STATION SEPT. 24
September 7, 2022 (Lakeside) –The Lakeside Fire Protection District invites you to an open house at Fire Station 2, located at 12216 Lakeside Avenue, on September 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be demonstrations, station tours, games, food, drinks and plenty of fire apparatus to check...
eastcountymagazine.org
Sweetwater River Fire
eastcountymagazine.org
Lemon Grove Farmer's Market
September 9, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- A Mobile Farmer's Market is coming to Lemon Grove. Thrive Lemon Grove is partnering with Project New Village to bring fresh, locally farm-raised produce to the community. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from...
eastcountymagazine.org
EIGHT-STORY REZONING PLAN TURNED DOWN BY LA MESA PLANNERS; CITY COUNCIL MAY HEAR APPEAL
Height and density changes currently proposed would “not be in best interest of the city,” planning commissioners found. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) — Since 2018, Reza Paydar, the property owner of the palm-studded San Diego RV Resort in La Mesa, has been attempting to change the City’s zoning of the land so that apartment buildings can replace the RV park. The buildings would be among the largest La Mesa has ever seen.
eastcountymagazine.org
senior drug use
eastcountymagazine.org
Alvarado Specific Plan
eastcountymagazine.org
FIRE IN RANCHO SAN DIEGO CHARS TWO ACRES ALONG SWEETWATER RIVER
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego flash floods
September 9, 2022 (San Diego) -- The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches, warnings and advisories for most of San Diego’s East County and inland areas this evening. See map on this page and click for details: https://www.weather.gov/sgx/. Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, highways,...
eastcountymagazine.org
ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: METHAMPHETAMINE USE AMONG OLDER ADULTS CONTINUES TO RISE
eastcountymagazine.org
WARNING ISSUED FOR SILVER STRAND SHORELINE, CORONADO: ADVISORY FOR CHILDREN’S POOL DUE TO CONTAMINATION
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) on September 7 issued the following beach management actions for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. New Beach Management Actions:. Silver Strand Shoreline - Warning. DEHQ has issued a water contact warning for the Silver...
eastcountymagazine.org
HURRICANE COULD BRING SIGNIFICANT RAIN; GET SANDBAGS FROM COUNTY, CAL FIRE
September 7, 2022 (San Diego) - Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas.
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY REQUIRES REMOVAL OF GUN FROM SIGN ON PUBLIC LAND AFTER CITIZEN’S COMPLAINT
eastcountymagazine.org
#tropicalstormkay
September 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Dangerously high winds and heavy rains from Tropical Storm have promoted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning in effect through midnight tonight. Flash flood warnings are also in effect in mountain and desert areas. Gusts of 109...
eastcountymagazine.org
gun sign on property
September 7, 2022 (Lakeside) – A Lakeside resident was startled to see the number 45 and a gun image with flag on a sign outside a Boy Scout meeting house on public property at Lindo Lake County Park. “It looks like a Trump flag on the back of a...
eastcountymagazine.org
California nuclear power
“Those of us living in San Diego County already pay the highest electrical rates in the nation, and they’ll go even higher with an added bill from Diablo Canyon cost.” –Senator Brian Jones. September 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – State Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) has...
eastcountymagazine.org
ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: CATHOLICISM ONE-UPS THE SCOTTIES 14-13
September 9, 2022 (La Mesa) - Last week, ECM Sports made the trek out to the desert, but for week four, we’re keeping it nice and local at Jim Arnaiz Field as the Helix Highlanders hosted the Dons of Cathedral Catholic for what’s always a great non-conference matchup. The Scottie dawgs are a perfect 3-0.
