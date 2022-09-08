Read full article on original website
Neosho Wins Big at Home Over Carl Junction
Quenton Hughes throws a 73-yard pass to Isaiah Green for a the touchdown. Wildcat leads 7-0 early on. Jared Siler will take the hand-off and go into the end zone as they lead 14-0. Siler will take another hand-off for another touchdown putting the Wildcats up 21-0. Neosho wins big 55-29 at home!
KSNB Local4
No. 11 UNK football stunned by Pittsburg State in home opener
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The No. 11-ranked Nebraska-Kearney football team hosted Pittsburg State in its home opener at Cope Stadium Thursday. The Lopers held a 21-7 lead, but found themselves down 28-21 in the fourth quarter. UNK tied the game at 28, but the Gorillas scored a 72-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining to pull off the 35-28 upset.
Webb City R-7 expansion includes athletic facilities
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The newest expansion to the Webb City School District is about ready to kick off operations. The newly renovated Special Services building sits on East Stadium Drive near the high school baseball field. The site will host some athletic facilities — including a concession stand and restrooms for baseball fans. But […]
sgfcitizen.org
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
koamnewsnow.com
Model T Club takes a tour of Southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Model T Club is in Southeast Kansas this week for its 39th Annual Hillbilly Tour. The Hillbilly Tour is hosted by the Heart of the Ozarks Chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America and it features drivers from around the country. Highlights for...
Joplin School bus rear-ended by SUV in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday reports of an SUV crashing with a Joplin School bus on E 7th alerted Jasper County E911. Duenweg Fire, Duquesne Police and METS responded. Joplin Police and Fire were requested as mutual aid. Statement from Joplin Schools regarding Soaring Heights bus crash, September 8, 2022. The crash was located just east of...
Multiple-vehicle crash in McDonald County claims the life of two Missouri men; one Juvenile
A multiple-vehicle crash in Pineville, Missouri resulted in three deaths after a southbound vehicle on US-71 struck a northbound juvenile driver.
webbcity.net
Gary Smart
Gary was a Webb City High School math teacher, a musician and a lifelong resident of the area. In his retirement years he proudly purchased a shotgun house in Joplin, where he resided until his passing. Services will be private for the family, under the direction of Simpson Funeral Home.
webbcity.net
Joplin Trails Coalition makes a ‘huge’ improvement on Frisco Greenway Trail in Webb City
When an AARP grant became available, Bob Herbst, president of the Joplin Trails Coalition, said he knew exactly what he wanted his organization to do with the funds. He knew there’s a spot on the Frisco Greenway Trail that doesn’t look steep, “but if you’re not mobile it was impossible to get up.” Even bicyclists would fishtail.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
As always, a great selection of furry friends to choose from in our Pick of the Litter segment with Joplin Humane Society! This week we’ve a beautiful and unique, solid with cat. A cuddly Shepard mix that would be a loving companion. Plus keep an eye out for the Fall Mums for Mutts! And with adoption fees only $20 for adult cats and dogs, now’s a good time to help a hound find their forever home.
Jamestown Neighborhood residential structure fire in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 11 p.m. Friday night reports of a structure fire at 2720 S Highland in the Jamestown Neighborhood alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept and METS ambulance responded. Upon arrival Joplin Fire observed, “Fire and smoke on the alpha side…” The fire...
I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
Lawrence County Record
Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted
The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
MFA tanker truck overturns near Golden City, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Friday morning just before 7:30 a.m. reports of an MFA truck overturned on the SW corner of State Hwy T and MO-126 alerted Barton County E-911. Golden City Fire, Barton County Ambulance and Barton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene...
Stranger with candy in SEK arrested, on parole for child molestation
MIAMI, Okla. – A stranger with candy reported in a recent incident in Kansas is arrested and currently on probation for lewd molestation of a child. The Miami Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kirk William Owen, of Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. BIA and Ottawa County authorities assisted in the arrest.
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
Pittsburg Police investigating early Friday morning shooting
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM News Now) – Pittsburg Police are investigating an early Friday (September 9) shooting incident. According to a PPD release, officers were called to the 300 block West Forest Street for a report of gunshots about 2:13 a.m. PPD said that another call, received about the same time, reported a man inside a home in the 300 block...
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park
MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins
NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
