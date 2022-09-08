ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Four States Home Page

Neosho Wins Big at Home Over Carl Junction

Quenton Hughes throws a 73-yard pass to Isaiah Green for a the touchdown. Wildcat leads 7-0 early on. Jared Siler will take the hand-off and go into the end zone as they lead 14-0. Siler will take another hand-off for another touchdown putting the Wildcats up 21-0. Neosho wins big 55-29 at home!
CARL JUNCTION, MO
KSNB Local4

No. 11 UNK football stunned by Pittsburg State in home opener

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The No. 11-ranked Nebraska-Kearney football team hosted Pittsburg State in its home opener at Cope Stadium Thursday. The Lopers held a 21-7 lead, but found themselves down 28-21 in the fourth quarter. UNK tied the game at 28, but the Gorillas scored a 72-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining to pull off the 35-28 upset.
PITTSBURG, KS
Four States Home Page

Webb City R-7 expansion includes athletic facilities

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The newest expansion to the Webb City School District is about ready to kick off operations. The newly renovated Special Services building sits on East Stadium Drive near the high school baseball field. The site will host some athletic facilities — including a concession stand and restrooms for baseball fans. But […]
WEBB CITY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years

PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
PIERCE CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Model T Club takes a tour of Southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Model T Club is in Southeast Kansas this week for its 39th Annual Hillbilly Tour. The Hillbilly Tour is hosted by the Heart of the Ozarks Chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America and it features drivers from around the country. Highlights for...
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin School bus rear-ended by SUV in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday reports of an SUV crashing with a Joplin School bus on E 7th alerted Jasper County E911. Duenweg Fire, Duquesne Police and METS responded. Joplin Police and Fire were requested as mutual aid. Statement from Joplin Schools regarding Soaring Heights bus crash, September 8, 2022. The crash was located just east of...
DUQUESNE, PA
webbcity.net

Gary Smart

Gary was a Webb City High School math teacher, a musician and a lifelong resident of the area. In his retirement years he proudly purchased a shotgun house in Joplin, where he resided until his passing. Services will be private for the family, under the direction of Simpson Funeral Home.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Pick of the Litter!

As always, a great selection of furry friends to choose from in our Pick of the Litter segment with Joplin Humane Society! This week we’ve a beautiful and unique, solid with cat. A cuddly Shepard mix that would be a loving companion. Plus keep an eye out for the Fall Mums for Mutts! And with adoption fees only $20 for adult cats and dogs, now’s a good time to help a hound find their forever home.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
SARCOXIE, MO
Lawrence County Record

Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted

The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
HALLTOWN, MO
KOLR10 News

Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park

MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins

NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
NEOSHO, MO

