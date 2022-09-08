ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Daily Beast

MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire

Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
LEXINGTON, KY
Mens Journal

Experts Share the Most Exciting New Whiskey Releases of 2023

Even though we're in the middle of 2022, that won’t stop us from taking a look toward the future. And we’re not talking about movies, TV shows, or events. We’ve got our sights set on the best new whiskey releases of 2023. Even though you can purchase many of the same bottles of single malt […]
DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

“Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour” Is the First Fashion Exhibition to Be Presented by Crystal Bridges

What is American design? And what defines an American designer? Both seemingly straightforward questions are actually quite difficult to answer. Andrew Bolton and his team considered them in the “In America” exhibitions at the Met, and now they’re being considered in new ways in “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour,” opening this week at Crystal Bridges in Arkansas.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
