We would like to announce and congratulate the Timber Creek boys and girls cross country teams on another great race today at St Cloud High School. The boys were led by junior, Brexton Hathaway who finished 3rd overall for the varsity team. Seniors, Hannah Kacer and Keelyn Barrier led the girls team with Hannah finishing 2nd overall and Keelyn 12th overall. The team’s next race is scheduled for next Saturday, September 17th at Hagerty High School. For complete results from todays -> St Cloud Invitational.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO