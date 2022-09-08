ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B/G Cross Country | St Cloud Invitational Results

We would like to announce and congratulate the Timber Creek boys and girls cross country teams on another great race today at St Cloud High School. The boys were led by junior, Brexton Hathaway who finished 3rd overall for the varsity team. Seniors, Hannah Kacer and Keelyn Barrier led the girls team with Hannah finishing 2nd overall and Keelyn 12th overall. The team’s next race is scheduled for next Saturday, September 17th at Hagerty High School. For complete results from todays -> St Cloud Invitational.
Tornado warning expires for Pasco County

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A tornado warning in effect through 1:15 p.m. Thursday for parts of Pasco County has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service warned that a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Zephyrhills, moving northeast at 10 mph. The warning was for...
Eskamani Calls out DeSantis After Local GOP Official's Guilty Verdict

Election Integrity in Florida is making headlines once again, but the accusation isn’t being directed at Democrats. Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge. The “ghost candidate” trial has reached a verdict, and now Democratic lawmakers are calling for Florida Governor Ron...
