Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
timbercreekathletics.com
B/G Cross Country | St Cloud Invitational Results
We would like to announce and congratulate the Timber Creek boys and girls cross country teams on another great race today at St Cloud High School. The boys were led by junior, Brexton Hathaway who finished 3rd overall for the varsity team. Seniors, Hannah Kacer and Keelyn Barrier led the girls team with Hannah finishing 2nd overall and Keelyn 12th overall. The team’s next race is scheduled for next Saturday, September 17th at Hagerty High School. For complete results from todays -> St Cloud Invitational.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Tornado warning expires for Pasco County
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A tornado warning in effect through 1:15 p.m. Thursday for parts of Pasco County has been allowed to expire. The National Weather Service warned that a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Zephyrhills, moving northeast at 10 mph. The warning was for...
Tampa woman spots large gator strapped to a car on I-95
There's gotta be a better ways to transport this thing to the deep fryer or the local bootery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
This Is Florida's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
Drowsy Driving Blamed for Deadly Crash on I-4
FHP says a driver fell asleep and his car drifted into a crash
Woman bitten by shark in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being bitten by a shark, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. The 27-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was wading in waist-deep water north of New Smyrna Beach when she was bitten by a shark around 2:30 p.m., beach officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Florida Man Arrested Trying To Buy A Child At Winn Dixie For $100,000, Again
A registered sex offender has been arrested after attempting to purchase a child that he saw in a Winn Dixie store with her mom. According to WESH, Hellmuth Kolb, 85, Port Orange, was locked up for violating probation stemming from a conviction of trying to
Florida police warn of chocolate bars reportedly laced with 'magic' mushrooms
Authorities in Florida are warning parents of chocolate bars that are reportedly laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms as illegal substances are increasingly being produced in candy-like form. Police in Winter Haven located the chocolate bars while executing a recent search warrant at a meth den, the Winter Haven Police Department said...
floridianpress.com
Eskamani Calls out DeSantis After Local GOP Official's Guilty Verdict
Election Integrity in Florida is making headlines once again, but the accusation isn’t being directed at Democrats. Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge. The “ghost candidate” trial has reached a verdict, and now Democratic lawmakers are calling for Florida Governor Ron...
Comments / 0