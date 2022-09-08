ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are ‘Concerned’ About Her Health, She’s Under ‘Medical Supervision’

Queen Elizabeth II ’s medical team is “concerned” for her "health," Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, September 8.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement read. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Forever Iconic! Photos of the Late Princess Diana’s Most Daring Outfits

Prince William , Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are heading to Balmoral, Scotland, where the 96-year-old monarch is receiving medical care, multiple U.K. outlets reported. In addition, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed the couple is traveling to Scotland, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYkX7_0hmxg2Iw00

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to see the prince's grandmother comes on the heels of the former senior royals visiting Europe on Monday, September 5, and Tuesday, September 6. The pair kicked off their visit by attending the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England, before heading to Düsseldorf, Germany, to mark the one-year countdown for the 2023 Invictus Games.

The last time Meghan and Harry visited Elizabeth was in April, the couple's spokesperson confirmed at the time. Several media outlets reported that the pair did not bring their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months, along on the overseas trip. Buckingham Palace did not comment on the meeting.

The news of the Queen's "medical supervision" came just hours after she postponed a Privy Council meeting after being advised to “rest.”

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest,” a separate statement from the palace read. “This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

Although Queen Elizabeth appeared in good spirits during the Platinum Jubilee in June, the royal suffers from “episodic mobility problems," the palace revealed in May, which at times has made it difficult for her to attend events.

“The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors, has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow,” the palace explained after she opted to skip the opening of Parliament on May 10. “At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

Which Royal Has the Biggest Engagement Ring? You'll be Surprised!

Prior to her most recent health scare, the Queen contracted COVID-19 in February . “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," the palace said in a statement about her illness.

Queen Elizabeth has been attending to her royal duties since the death of her husband, Prince Philip , in April 2021, two months before his 100th birthday. Although the late Duke retired from his royal duties 2017, he frequently attended events with his wife, whom he was married to for 73 years.

