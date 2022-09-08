Read full article on original website
Related
Soaring energy costs could threaten future of electric cars, experts warn
Soaring energy costs are threatening the future of the electric car, industry bosses in Germany have warned. A rise in electricity prices as well as in raw material costs and availability, a chronic shortage of parts, and a widespread reduction in disposable income are having a considerable impact on the production and sales of cars.
csengineermag.com
Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Worth $4,229.60 Million by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR Global Analysis by Type (Air-Cooled Charge Air Cooler, Liquid-Cooled Charge Air Cooler)
The automotive Charge Air Cooler market growth driven by the growing developments in turbochargers have gained from rapidly increasing use of the technology in diesel vehicles, the 3D printed charge air cooler is scalable, configurable, and ultra-efficient that outperforms other leading charge air coolers for the racing and premium automotive markets.
CARS・
Napleton Auto Group Ranked Highest Among National Dealer Goups as Most Responsive to Website Customer Inquiries
MONTEREY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Napleton Auto Group was ranked highest among fifteen national dealer groups evaluated in the 2022 Pied Piper PSI ® Internet Lead Effectiveness ® (ILE ® ) Study, which measured responsiveness to Internet leads coming though dealership websites. Ranked second and third were Penske Automotive Group and Berkshire Hathaway Automotive. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005001/en/ 2022 Pied Piper PSI Internet Lead Effectiveness (ILE) - Top National Dealer Groups Ranked
csengineermag.com
NETZSCH Highlights NEMO® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps for Lithium Battery Manufacturing at Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo
Visit Booth 2755 to learn about pulsation-free progressing cavity pump featuring high precision metering and corrosion resistance. NETZSCH Pumps North America, LLC will be highlighting the NEMO® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps at the Battery Show/Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, to be held September 13-15, 2022, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, MI, Booth 2755. Both the NEMO® and PERIPRO™ pumps have the ability to transfer complex fluids and provide accurate and repeatable metered flows of viscous, shear sensitive and solids laden materials which makes them well suited for lithium battery production.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
csengineermag.com
WSP USA Offers Mobility Marketplace Service
Allows transportation agencies to implement a single payment system for mobility services to reduce cost, increase revenue and create efficiencies that better meet diverse customer needs. WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy, is now offering its Mobility Marketplace – a full suite of integrated services to help...
csengineermag.com
Atlas Copco has acquired Danish manufacturer of on-site gas generation equipment
Atlas Copco has acquired Oxymat A/S, a Danish supplier of on-site oxygen and nitrogen solutions. Oxymat is a privately owned company headquartered in Helsinge, Denmark, with production facilities in Denmark and Slovakia. The company has 146 employees, and in 2021, they had revenues of approximately MDKK 301 (MSEK 411*). Oxymat...
True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-comm Goal
With the aim to have a $250 million e-commerce business over the next four years, True Religion has made it clear that digital retail will be powering the brand throughout its third wind. Although it still operates 50 stores, digital is the way forward as the company seeks to bridge two generations of consumers, according to Scott McCabe, senior vice president, e-commerce at True Religion. The denim stalwart is looking to go younger to complement the older Millennial bracket that put the label on the map two decades ago. And in attracting that demo, True Religion has undergone a heavy push...
csengineermag.com
Sulzer acquires stake in CELLiCON to scale up groundbreaking technology for renewable biopolymer
Sulzer has partnered with CELLiCON to scale up its groundbreaking manufacturing technology for nano structured cellulose – a highly sustainable, plant-based alternative to conventional polymers. The technology slashes the traditionally high costs and footprint associated with nanocellulose, allowing it to be scaled and used as a building block for a wide variety of everyday products, from textiles to glues. The partnership is part of Sulzer’s strategy to continue its grow path in renewables and enable its customers’ sustainable manufacturing practices. Sulzer has acquired a minority stake in CELLiCON with an option to increase its holding in future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Announcement for “Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 9th Annual Meeting (ICEF2022)”
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO) invite participants on hosting the international conference “Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 9 th Annual Meeting (ICEF2022)” which brings experts of industry, academia and governments from the world together to discuss and promote “innovation” as the key to solving global warming, at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo and On-line. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005002/en/ Photo of the event held in 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
Longer bushing life on earthmoving equipment
A plant hire company in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, has improved bushing life by installing. Vesconite self-lubricating bushings on some of its equipment. This is according to BPD Plant Hire workshop manager Richard Stoltz, who installed Vesconite bushings on the main pivot points of a JCB TLB (tractor-loader-backhoe) and a New Holland skid steer.
Comments / 0