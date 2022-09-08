ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs take on the Reds after Gomes’ 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cincinnati Reds (54-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (57-79, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -145, Reds +123

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds after Yan Gomes had four hits against the Reds on Wednesday.

Chicago is 29-39 at home and 57-79 overall. The Cubs have a 38-19 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 54-80 record overall and a 25-41 record in road games. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

The teams square off Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Cubs are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jonathan India has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .261 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 13-for-31 with a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .261 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Reds: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (ankle), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Pujols hits 697th homer, passes A-Rod for 4th on career list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. He also homered Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
