Not many direct market catalysts to push risk down on Friday night, with some hawkish Fed comments not able to subside the rebound on Wall Street, with a strong finish on European stock markets too as the Ukrainian counter-offensive gathers pace. The USD was the largest casualty, with the USD Index down over 0.6% with Euro surging above parity while the Australian dollar also returned back above the 68 cent level. On bond markets, 10 year Treasury yields lifted further above the 3.3% level with the next Fed meeting expectations firming again, now up to 80% chance of a 75bps rise. Crude oil lifted out of its depressed state with Brent up nearly 4% while iron ore gained more than 3% as gold can’t get out of its funk, remaining stuck just above the $1700USD per ounce level.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO