1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.39%
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Biomed and Technology sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 added 1.39%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Energean Oil...
Australian Shares Start the Week 0.8% Higher
Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 56.8 points or 0.8% to 6,951 after the first hour of Monday’s trade, extending gains for the third consecutive session as investors tracked a positive close among U.S. equities on Friday. ASX 200 Futures were pointing 0.9% higher. Among stocks, Materials led the...
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
Consumer price index (CPI) watch
After several weeks of losses, global stocks bounced back last week on little new fundamental news, likely reflecting end-of-month rebalancing and profit taking from short sellers. If there was one possible fundamental reason, it was a couple of Fed speakers (Brainard and Mester) acknowledging that the aggressive pace of policy...
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Moving
Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading higher by 3.30% to $70.44 Friday morning as Chinese stocks gain following slower-than-expected China inflation data. China's consumer prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in August in the wake of heatwaves and COVID-19 flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since February 2021, reported Reuters, citing official data. CPI rose 2.5% year on year, compared with a 2.7% growth in July...Read More.
12.09.22 Macro Morning
Not many direct market catalysts to push risk down on Friday night, with some hawkish Fed comments not able to subside the rebound on Wall Street, with a strong finish on European stock markets too as the Ukrainian counter-offensive gathers pace. The USD was the largest casualty, with the USD Index down over 0.6% with Euro surging above parity while the Australian dollar also returned back above the 68 cent level. On bond markets, 10 year Treasury yields lifted further above the 3.3% level with the next Fed meeting expectations firming again, now up to 80% chance of a 75bps rise. Crude oil lifted out of its depressed state with Brent up nearly 4% while iron ore gained more than 3% as gold can’t get out of its funk, remaining stuck just above the $1700USD per ounce level.
Week Ahead: Stocks Set To Resume Corrective Rally On Technicals
Dollar maintained perfect negative correlation with stocks. Technology outperforms after underperforming, as market flips. Will investors maintain last week's return to risk as the Federal Reserve pushes its liquidation pedal harder this month? Investors will find that both stocks and bonds become heavier as the dollar supply shrinks, and given that the economy is already in a downturn, continued tightening increases the chances for a recession even the Biden Administration will find it difficult to deny.
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
3 reasons why Bitcoin traders should be bullish on BTC
In the last week, the price took another tumble, dropping below $19,000 on Sept. 6 and currently, BTC bulls are struggling to flip $19,000–$20,000 back to support. Just this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed’s dedication to doing literally whatever it takes to combat inflation “until the job is done,” and market analysts have increased their interest rate hike predictions from 0.50 basis points to 0.75.
Trip.com Group Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2
Investing.com - Trip.com Group reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Trip.com Group announced earnings per share of 0.2409 on revenue of 4.18B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.1991 on revenue of 4.19B. Trip.com Group shares are down...
Asia FX Treads Lightly Before U.S. Inflation Data, Euro Surges
Investing.com-- Most Asian currencies moved little on Monday as caution kicked in ahead of key U.S. inflation data due this week, while the euro extended its rally on expectations of more sharp interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank. The Japanese yen rose 0.1%, while the South Korean won...
GN Store Nord AS Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2
Investing.com - GN Store Nord AS reported on Saturday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. GN Store Nord AS announced earnings per share of kr2.72 on revenue of kr4.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of kr2.19 on revenue of kr4.8B. GN Store Nord...
Gold Creeps Higher as Dollar Eases Ahead of CPI Data
Investing.com-- Gold prices inched higher on Monday, retaining mild gains from last week as the dollar fell further from 20-year highs ahead of key U.S. inflation data this week. Spot gold prices rose 0.1% to $1,718.83 an ounce, while gold futures edged up to $1,730.0 an ounce by 19:15 ET...
Carl Zeiss AG Earnings inline, Revenue Misses In Q4
Investing.com - Carl Zeiss AG reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Carl Zeiss AG announced earnings per share of €0.7 on revenue of €477.4M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €0.7 on revenue of €477.42M.
Ethereum’s landmark update is coming soon… But what is The Merge?
We’re a few days out from The Merge and ETH is in a bullish position. The transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus is set to make Ethereum cheaper, faster and more energy efficient to use, but I feel like a reminder is needed here. While Ethereum will...
SwissCom AG (SCMWY)
ZURICH (Reuters) - State-controlled telecoms group Swisscom AG (OTC:SCMWY) said on Thursday that the rollout of its new fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology was getting stalled... SwissCom AG ADR (OTCPK:SCMWY): 1H net income of CHF839MRevenue of CHF5.69B (-1.4% Y/Y)Press ReleaseNow read: SwissCom: A European Alternative For Value InvestorsOriginal article. Inflation worries...
