ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

Never boring, Cristil girls remember life with broadcasting Dad

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJDUP_0hmxLg5200

For decades, Mississippi State fans were thrilled when they heard their legendary play-by-play voice, Jack Cristil, close a rivalry game against Ole Miss with his signature call “You can wrap this one in maroon and white.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Mississippi State Bulldogs: New Dude Alert!

First blog post and I’m already disappointing folks. No, this isn’t a post about Coach Lemonis adding a new RHP to the squad, sorry. This is my official “Hi, How ya doin’?” to you, the lovely readers of Maroon & White Nation, and to the broader Mississippi State fanbase that I am so excited to engage with again. You probably don’t remember, but some time ago I was a staff contributor with For Whom the Cowbell Tolls (RIP in peace). That was a tremendous site to be a part of during some incredibly fun years to be an MSU fan, it taught me boatloads about how to respond to the comment section, what sites you people go to for your news/content, and how to share my love of the Bulldogs.
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Mississippi State, MS
Sports
wtva.com

UPDATE Man wanted in Winona double shooting found

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police Chief Roshaun Daniels tells WTVA's Ethan Foster the man wanted for questioning in Friday's double shooting in Winona has been found. Also, he has learned one of the two shooting victims had died. Look for more from Winona on this story ahead on WTVA...
WINONA, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Cristil
Magnolia State Live

Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing

A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
WLBT

Two shot in Winona, causing schools in the city to be placed on lockdown

WINONA, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District schools were on lockdown Friday afternoon after a shooting in the city of Winona. According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, two people were shot. His office is assisting authorities in Montgomery County, where Winona is located. He said authorities are looking...
WINONA, MS
wtva.com

Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Never Boring#Ole Miss#Maroon
wtva.com

Plane makes hard landing at Tupelo airport

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A pilot was not hurt when his small plane made a hard landing Monday afternoon at the Tupelo Regional Airport and skidded off the runway. Firefighters say they got called around 4:40 p.m. about a plane crash at the airport. They found out this happened...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County sheriff reports molestation arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 50-year-old was arrested in Lowndes County for alleged molestation. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the suspect is Paul Reinitz. In July, a woman and her underage daughter reported the alleged crime. Reinitz could face more charges. According to the...
wcbi.com

Person injured by baseball bat during Lowndes County home invasion

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Detectives with The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed home invasion over the holiday. On Labor Day, September 5, 2022, Lowndes County Deputies were dispatched to 107 Terrace View Lane in reference to someone forcing their way into a home. The suspect...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Picayune Item

MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County. Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Heavy rain and strong winds knock a tree down on a Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A quick burst of strong winds and heavy rainfall took its toll on a house in Columbus. It took less than 15 minutes of severe conditions to knock down this large tree that fell on a house located on 8th street. We understand that two residents were...
COLUMBUS, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
15K+
Followers
266
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy