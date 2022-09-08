Read full article on original website
The Call Up: High School, College And Professional Football This Weekend
With the NFL season now underway, there are plenty of opportunities to catch a football game this weekend. It's week two of the High School Football season, and our game of the week is one of the most anticipated matchups. Jonathan Huskey was live at Union-Tuttle Stadium with a look...
XFL Announces Partnership with International Youth Flag Football League
The XFL has announced a partnership with Under the Lights Flag Football (“Under the Lights”), an international youth flag football league for boys and girls from kindergarten through 12th grade. Through this partnership, the XFL will support Under the Light’s mission of empowering youth athletes and expanding player opportunity, while also further integrating within football-loving communities, including seven of the XFL’s eight local markets that Under the Lights is already established.
HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings in Week 1: Teams, Players, Coaches, Bands Rankings
HBCU football's top-five power rankings for teams, coaches, players, and bands in Week 1 action for the 2022 season.
This week in HS Sports: Is this year’s Clay-Chalkville team as good as the 2021 champs?
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. Is this year’s Clay-Chalkville football team better than the 2021 edition?. “It’s hard to...
Good news: Soccer fans’ unique gesture shows what sportsmanship is all about
Two soccer fans gave an old tradition a new spin by swapping shirts at the game between West Ham and Viborg FF in Denmark.
Return to football a 'special moment' for Taylor, family
Nearly 11 months later, the ending was a vastly different one for Will Taylor. On his final play of the 2021 football season, Clemson’s redshirt freshman receiver went down in a heap after injuring his (...)
