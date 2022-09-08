The XFL has announced a partnership with Under the Lights Flag Football (“Under the Lights”), an international youth flag football league for boys and girls from kindergarten through 12th grade. Through this partnership, the XFL will support Under the Light’s mission of empowering youth athletes and expanding player opportunity, while also further integrating within football-loving communities, including seven of the XFL’s eight local markets that Under the Lights is already established.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO