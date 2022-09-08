ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Food Network Show Heading to Baton Rouge and You Could Be on the Show

 3 days ago
Mike Coppola, Getty Images for NYCWFF

The Food Network is heading to Baton Rouge for two tapings of their hit show “Restaurant: Impossible.”

The Chef Robert Irvine-hosted show will be filming over the next two weeks at a couple of different Baton Rouge restaurants.

The first restaurant they’ll be helping rescue will be Pimanyoli’s located at 14241 Airline Highway. That filming will take place on Monday and Tuesday, September 12 and 13.

Reposting in case you missed this part. Restaurant Impossible needs YOUR design help: https://chefirvine.com/event/restaurant-impossible-filming-baton-rouge-la-primanyolis-construction-design

Posted by Pimanyoli’s Smokehouse on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The second spot is Boil & Boux BR at 11777 Coursey Blvd on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.

And the cool thing is you can have a chance to be on television and enjoy some great food…we hope.

For each restaurant’s taping, the show’s producers are looking for folks to come eat. However, both events are first come, first served by email reservation.

If you’re selected, you will receive a confirmation email close to the dinner date.

Reservations for Pimanyoli’s are being accepted for lunch at 11:00 am on Monday, September 12, and for its grand re-opening dinner at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13.

Reservations for guests ages eight and older should be emailed by noon on Friday, September 9 to reservationsimpossible@gmail.com. Please use “Pimanyoli’s Reservations” in the subject line.

The show will be covering the cost of the lunch meal but not the meal for the grand re-opening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBlc0_0hmxBi3k00
The Food Network

For the Boil & Roux taping, lunch filming will be at 11:00 am on Sunday, September 17 and its grand re-opening dinner is being held at 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 18.

Reservations for these dining should be sent by noon on Thursday, September 15 to reservationsimpossible@gmail.com with “Boil & Roux Reservations” in the subject line.

And again, the production will be covering the cost of the lunch but not for the grand re-opening meal.

When emailing for either restaurant’s reservations, include your contact information — full name, email address, cell phone number — along with the number of people at your table, and the names of the people in your party.

All guests will be required to take a COVID test prior to dining, and face masks will be required for all guests at all times. However, once service starts and food is served, patrons can take them off.

Want a chance to be on television while eating great food? Well, make those two chances, because "Restaurant: Impossible…

Posted by Syakaihoken-web on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

“Restaurant: Impossible” features celebrity chef Robert Irvine as he helps renovate failing restaurants across the country. The premise of the series is that within two days and on a materials budget of $10,000, he helps restore the restaurant to a level of profitability and prominence.

The show has been on the air since 2011 and has helped nearly 200 restaurants across America.

