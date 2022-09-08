Read full article on original website
SRD Music Fest No. 5 is in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do this weekend? SRD Music Fest is back in Spokane this weekend. Multiple bands will be performing at the fest this weekend, which is located at 11313 North Indian Trail Road near northwest Spokane. Live music, vendors, food and more will be on display at the fest this weekend. Money at the fest...
‘God has my beautiful baby:’ Memorial held for Kiersten Noel
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Earlier this month, tragedy struck East Valley High School after two seniors were killed in a car crash while driving to a senior sunrise event at the school. On Saturday, the family of one of those girls, Kiersten Noel, held a public memorial for family, friends and other community members to share memories of the teenager,...
Everything to know for the Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — The fair is now in town at the Spokane County Fair And Expo Center! The Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off Friday, September 9 at 11 a.m. and continues through Sunday, September 18. This year’s theme is “All Systems Go!” which influenced a lot of this year’s new events. This includes a spaceman costume contest and a...
‘Face your biggest fear’: Young cougar survivor shares her recovery story from near-death attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attacked by a cougar in Stevens County in May while she was playing with her friends. She spent a week at Sacred Heart after the attack. Months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
spotonidaho.com
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
Local businesses and non-profits react to City's letter asking homeless encampment to be removed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is on notice tonight after the City of Spokane said they need to clear the homeless encampment by Interstate-90 and Freya. Over the last year, the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya grew to more than 600 people. Now with...
Sister of Providence honored for 60 years of service across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Not many people get a parade as they head into retirement. But then again, not many people have lovingly served a mission for 60 years like Sister Rosalie Locati. Sister Rosalie is a beloved figure in her hometown of Walla Walla, in Pullman and in Spokane, where has served as the mission director at Providence Sacred Heart...
inlander.com
Wilbur Tankersley's mental challenges led to a tragedy at the Wolfe Apartments. His family is still trying to make sense of it all.
The cast iron frying pan is found in the garbage can in the shared kitchen, shattered into pieces and covered in the blood of Valerie Seavey McMullin's son. It was May 2020. Wilbur Tankersley had been out of rehab for three weeks. But McMullin hadn't visited her son yet, and she had no idea that he's running out of time; his grandparents told her that they haven't "seen him that happy in forever."
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
KXLY
The Heat and haze continue- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes
Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
KREM
Homeless in Spokane | Sit & Lie, Trent Shelter, and homeless camp update
Homelessness is one of the biggest issues in Spokane. KREM 2 News brings more to the story with updates on sit & lie, the Trent Shelter, and the I-90 homeless camp.
Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood. The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has...
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
Fire crews respond to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City and Valley crews put out hangar fire at Felt's Field, Saturday night. Spokane Valley Fire officials confirmed the fire started around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, at the 6100 block of East Rutter Avenue. This is a developing story and we'll bring you more details as...
KHQ Right Now
Warm, Smoky and Hazy for the weekend
Winds remain breezy, with red flag warnings and the threat of elevated fire danger lingering for Spokane, the Palouse, upper and lower Columbia Basin, and the Cascade valleys through Friday evening. Winds will slowly quiet down by Saturday afternoon and high pressure will begin to nudge in to the Pacific...
