Read full article on original website
Related
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th.
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes
The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
Yellowstone National Park Has Already Contained 3 Fires Ahead of Declaring Wildfire Season
With parkwide fire danger level set to HIGH, Yellowstone officials are closely monitoring the national park for further wildfires. Fires have been sparse in Yellowstone since the first of 2022 hit on June 20. Yet the park has already contained three wildfires ahead of officially declaring Fire Season. Ignition and continued burning of the Gray Fire on August 29 by lightning, however, has pushed officials to set the park fire danger level to HIGH.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hiker dies after 100-foot fall in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge
A woman hiking with a group of friends in the Columbia River Gorge outside Portland, Oregon, died on Friday after falling approximately 100 feet and suffering a head injury, say officials.
Wildfire Smoke Blanketed US Midwest Last Year
Much of the US Midwest, in addition to the Mountain West and West Coast, faced at least seven days of heavy wildfire smoke in 2020 and 2021, according to a new analysis by Direct Relief’s Research and Analysis team. Additionally, In 2021, heavy wildfire smoke covered eastern Maryland, all of Rhode Island, and eastern Connecticut for at least seven days.
Mount Rainier cloud formation sends social media into tizzy, but it's not what you think
Social media was abuzz after people in the greater Seattle metro area saw what appeared to be venting on Mount Rainier on Wednesday. A video of the most glaciated peak in the contiguous U.S. was shared on social media, but Rainier National Park, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service assured the public that the volcanic mountain was not erupting and that a new vent had not opened on the volcano.
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0