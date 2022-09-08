Social media was abuzz after people in the greater Seattle metro area saw what appeared to be venting on Mount Rainier on Wednesday. A video of the most glaciated peak in the contiguous U.S. was shared on social media, but Rainier National Park, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service assured the public that the volcanic mountain was not erupting and that a new vent had not opened on the volcano.

