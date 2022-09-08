ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

The Macoupin Art Collective Art Bus

EDWARDSVILLE - The colorful Artbus from the Macoupin Art Collective (“the Mac”) was in Edwardsville Wednesday afternoon at the Gugger house to get additional storage space and shelving installed by Amy and Chuck Gugger with the assistance of Brandace Cloud, Director of the Mac. Chuck and Amy are...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KSDK

3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list

Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Highland, IL
City
Alton, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis

If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bailey
edglentoday.com

Bike MS’s 2022 Gateway Getaway Ride Takes Off Sept. 10-11

GODFREY – Just shy of 1,000 riders will converge on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus this weekend to change the world for people affected by multiple sclerosis at the 2022 Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride. The two-day ride, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS),...
GODFREY, IL
edglentoday.com

Robert Leo Rawe

Robert Leo Rawe, 76, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:45 pm, at Integrity of Alton. A son of the late Leo and Katherine (Ehresmann) Rawe, he was born on December 27, 1945, in St. Louis, MO. Robert is a Vietnam US Air Force Veteran, a...
BETHALTO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#Design#The Highland Arts Council#Photographic
Illinois Business Journal

New bank leader’s path nurtured from rural Midwest roots

Some say that growing up in rural America puts a person at a serious disadvantage right from the start gate. Realizing a dream can often mean traveling a longer path along many a country road before arriving at the “big city.” For Gant Harper, there’s a lot about those words that ring true for him.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Brewbound.com

Stag Beer Golden Classic Designs Returns to Celebrate Belleville’s Iconic History

This fall, Pabst Brewing Company returns to the golden classic design of Belleville’s* quintessential American lager, Stag Beer, paying tribute to over 170 years of beloved brewing history in the region. In today’s modern age, the cans nod to the nostalgic and simpler times of Stag Beer’s history by restoring the classic golden stag logo and returning to the motto, “Golden Quality Since 1851.”
BELLEVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
edglentoday.com

Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel

Judith “Judy” Ann Hassel, 80, of Brighton, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. She was born December 5, 1941, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the late Joseph Clyde and Julia Etta (Wright) Davis. On August 19, 1959, Judy married Robert “Bob” Hassel, Sr. in Wappapello,...
BRIGHTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Jason Michael Kupinski

Edwardsville –Jason Michael Kupinski, 45, of Edwardsville, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Jason, better known as Jay, was born on September 14, 1976, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Granite City, Illinois, to his very proud parents, Kenneth and Alexis (Novich) Kupinski of Glen Carbon. On November 28, 2008, he married the love of his life, Lauren (Graham) Kupinski.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
gladstonedispatch.com

Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44

VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
VALLEY PARK, MO
advantagenews.com

I-CASH events coming to Granite City and Roxana

Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto). Those events will...
GRANITE CITY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy