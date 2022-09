This singular penthouse with sweeping views of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty at one time served as Norman Mailer’s writing studio, where he wrote “The Executioner’s Song,” back when he owned the entire Greek Revival house at 142 Columbia Heights. When he took the circa 1840s Brooklyn Heights brick house co-op in 1977, the top floor became his apartment.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO