Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Trading Up 2.2%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 2.2 %. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
State
Texas State
Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
Can Agriculture ETFs Continue To Soar After A Great August?

The agricultural commodity market has been an area to watch lately, given worries over the growing global food crisis and rising prices. Global food prices are surging at the fastest pace ever as the war in Ukraine has disrupted crop supplies, piling up more inflationary pain on consumers and worsening a global hunger crisis through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund DBA added 4.1% past month (as of Sep 2, 2022).
Bitcoin jumps more than 10% as risk appetite ramps up

Bitcoin surged as much as 13% on Friday to trade above $21,000 for the first time in two weeks. Crypto prices advanced alongside a jump in US stocks that put the S&P 500 on track to break a string of weekly losses. Bitcoin and stocks found fuel in a decline...
Defensives, Energy, Dividend Plays Gain Favor as Market Swoons Anew

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fresh volatility in U.S. stocks is pushing some investors to hunker down in areas of the market that have been relatively strong during a brutal year for equities, including energy shares, defensive names and dividend-payers. The S&P 500 is down 9% since mid-August, partially reversing a...
Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks

The Internet Security Stocks have been in a deep correction all year because of fears of slowing growth but still, there is no sign of that yet—results from Checkpoint Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) to SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) prove that demand for cyber security is not only still strong but accelerating on many fronts.
