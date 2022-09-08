ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect

Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk through afternoon

Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave

According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
natureworldnews.com

Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]

Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2022 US fall allergy forecast

Summer is still winding down, but AccuWeather forecasters are breaking down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season -- and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season for some. Even though the thermometer is still surpassing the century mark in some parts of the country, department...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy