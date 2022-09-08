Read full article on original website
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
200-year-old desert giant collapsed following seasonal rain
This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”. An old cactus known as the Bicentennial...
The Weather Channel
September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect
Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk through afternoon
Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.
natureworldnews.com
On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave
According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
California Heatwave to Bake Death Valley Just a Month After Record Rainfall
Extreme bursts of rain, as well as dangerous heatwaves, are both symptoms of climate change, an expert has said.
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Rain forecast for Clay County high school football games Friday night
Rainy weather is in the forecast for high school football games in Clay County on Friday night. The National Weather Service forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The low is predicted to be around 73 degrees.
natureworldnews.com
Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]
Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
AccuWeather's 2022 US fall allergy forecast
Summer is still winding down, but AccuWeather forecasters are breaking down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season -- and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season for some. Even though the thermometer is still surpassing the century mark in some parts of the country, department...
Torrential downpours continue along Gulf coast, with tropical trouble lurking
Many in Florida and along the Gulf coast have experienced wet and drenching times as of late, with warm and humid air helping fuel rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the area. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in store early week, with another dose of tropical rainfall possible from a disturbance in the Gulf.
Hit or miss storms through today lasting into the weekend
Slightly less humid air remains over the area today. A mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. An upper-level low over the northeastern Gulf will continue to enhance the rain coverage today.
